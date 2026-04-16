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CS Residence / Fpoles Arquitetos

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CS Residence / Fpoles Arquitetos - Image 2 of 31CS Residence / Fpoles Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Concrete, CourtyardCS Residence / Fpoles Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, SofaCS Residence / Fpoles Arquitetos - Image 5 of 31CS Residence / Fpoles Arquitetos - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Fpoles Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  413
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Alus Esquadrias, M2 Marmoraria, kitchens
  • Lead Architects: Fernando Poles, Tiago Martins e Fábio Chaves
  • Landscape Architecture: Gustavo Carvallho
  • General Construction: JJ Lima, Fábio Sobrano
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Aluxe
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Engenheiro Wagner
  • City: São Paulo
  • Country: Brazil
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CS Residence / Fpoles Arquitetos - Image 16 of 31
Cortesia de Fpoles Arquitetos

Text description provided by the architects. A large canopy defines the house’s principal feature: it extends from the living area to the garage, blurring the boundaries between inside and outside in a single fluid motion. It is not merely a shelter; it is an invitation. Beneath it, the spaces merge and cease to compete with one another, simply coexisting.

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Cite: "CS Residence / Fpoles Arquitetos" [Residência CS / Fpoles Arquitetos] 16 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040731/cs-residence-fpoles-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

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