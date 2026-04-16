CS Residence / Fpoles Arquitetos

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Residential Architecture, Houses • São Paulo, Brazil Architects: Fpoles Arquitetos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 413 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Alus Esquadrias , M2 Marmoraria , kitchens

Lead Architects: Fernando Poles, Tiago Martins e Fábio Chaves

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Landscape Architecture: Gustavo Carvallho

General Construction: JJ Lima, Fábio Sobrano

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Aluxe

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Engenheiro Wagner

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. A large canopy defines the house’s principal feature: it extends from the living area to the garage, blurring the boundaries between inside and outside in a single fluid motion. It is not merely a shelter; it is an invitation. Beneath it, the spaces merge and cease to compete with one another, simply coexisting.