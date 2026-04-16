CS Residence / Fpoles Arquitetos

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São Paulo, Brazil
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Architects: Fpoles Arquitetos
- Area: 413 m²
- Year: 2024
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Manufacturers: Alus Esquadrias, M2 Marmoraria, kitchens
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Lead Architects: Fernando Poles, Tiago Martins e Fábio Chaves
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Landscape Architecture: Gustavo Carvallho
- General Construction: JJ Lima, Fábio Sobrano
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Aluxe
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Engenheiro Wagner
- City: São Paulo
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. A large canopy defines the house’s principal feature: it extends from the living area to the garage, blurring the boundaries between inside and outside in a single fluid motion. It is not merely a shelter; it is an invitation. Beneath it, the spaces merge and cease to compete with one another, simply coexisting.