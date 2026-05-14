Laiva Plaza Hotel / RA!

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Hotels • San José del Cabo, Mexico Architects: RA!

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1557 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Oscar Hernández

Lead Architects: Santiago Sierra, Pedro Ramírez de Aguilar, Cristóbal Ramírez de Aguilar

Category: Hotels

Design Team: Valentina Oregón, Carlos Fuentes, Oscar Salazar, Daniel Martinez, Andrés Rubín, Mateo Macouzet, Gustavo Cortés

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: DDOZ Structural Engineering

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: GRAVA | Antonio Villareal

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Eduardo Martínez

Interior Design: Wabi Studio

City: San José del Cabo

Country: Mexico

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Text description provided by the architects. Laiva Plaza reinterprets the boutique hotel as an extension of the street, embedding hospitality within the pedestrian life of San José del Cabo's historic center.