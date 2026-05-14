Laiva Plaza Hotel / RA!

-
Architects: RA!
- Area: 1557 m²
- Year: 2026
-
Photographs:Oscar Hernández
-
Lead Architects: Santiago Sierra, Pedro Ramírez de Aguilar, Cristóbal Ramírez de Aguilar
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Hotels
- Design Team: Valentina Oregón, Carlos Fuentes, Oscar Salazar, Daniel Martinez, Andrés Rubín, Mateo Macouzet, Gustavo Cortés
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: DDOZ Structural Engineering
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: GRAVA | Antonio Villareal
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Eduardo Martínez
- Interior Design: Wabi Studio
- City: San José del Cabo
- Country: Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. Laiva Plaza reinterprets the boutique hotel as an extension of the street, embedding hospitality within the pedestrian life of San José del Cabo's historic center.