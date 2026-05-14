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Laiva Plaza Hotel / RA!

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Laiva Plaza Hotel / RA! - Image 2 of 30Laiva Plaza Hotel / RA! - Interior Photography, ConcreteLaiva Plaza Hotel / RA! - Image 4 of 30Laiva Plaza Hotel / RA! - Interior PhotographyLaiva Plaza Hotel / RA! - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Hotels
San José del Cabo, Mexico
  • Architects: RA!
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1557
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Oscar Hernández
  • Lead Architects: Santiago Sierra, Pedro Ramírez de Aguilar, Cristóbal Ramírez de Aguilar
  • Category: Hotels
  • Design Team: Valentina Oregón, Carlos Fuentes, Oscar Salazar, Daniel Martinez, Andrés Rubín, Mateo Macouzet, Gustavo Cortés
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: DDOZ Structural Engineering
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: GRAVA | Antonio Villareal
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Eduardo Martínez
  • Interior Design: Wabi Studio
  • City: San José del Cabo
  • Country: Mexico
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Laiva Plaza Hotel / RA! - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Oscar Hernández

Text description provided by the architects. Laiva Plaza reinterprets the boutique hotel as an extension of the street, embedding hospitality within the pedestrian life of San José del Cabo's historic center.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsMexico
Cite: "Laiva Plaza Hotel / RA!" 14 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040729/laiva-plaza-hotel-ra> ISSN 0719-8884

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