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Northview Point Apartments / Brooks Scarpa Huber

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Northview Point Apartments / Brooks Scarpa Huber - Interior PhotographyNorthview Point Apartments / Brooks Scarpa Huber - Exterior Photography, BalconyNorthview Point Apartments / Brooks Scarpa Huber - Exterior Photography, CourtyardNorthview Point Apartments / Brooks Scarpa Huber - Exterior PhotographyNorthview Point Apartments / Brooks Scarpa Huber - More Images+ 8

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Apartments
Sacramento, United States
  • Architects: Brooks Scarpa Huber
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  31101 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Tara Wujcik
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  a (Removed)
  • Lead Designer: Lawrence Scarpa
  • Principal In Charge: Angela Brooks
  • Project Architect: Eleftheria Stavridi, Flavia Christi, Carlos Garcia,
  • Design Team: Jeffrey Huber, Dionicio Ichillumpa, FAIA, Iliya Muzychuk, Yeawon Min, Eric Mosher, Yimin Wu, Juan Villareal,
  • Landscape Design: Brooks + Scarpa with PLAN(t) Landscape Studio
  • Structural And Civil Engineering: Labib Funk
  • Electrical, Mechanical And Plumbing: IDiaz Design
  • Leed Consultant: Homage Design (Shellie Collier)
  • Geotechnical Consultant: Southern California Geotechnical
  • Wayfinding: Brooks + Scarpa
  • Contractor: Snyder Langston
  • Architecture Offices: Brooks Scarpa
  • City: Sacramento
  • Country: United States
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Northview Point Apartments / Brooks Scarpa Huber - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Tara Wujcik

Text description provided by the architects. Northview Apartments eschews the typical neighborhood defensive apartment buildings with solid walls and fences in favor of a carved-out central court, a beacon in the neighborhood that celebrates social space by de-emphasizing private space. Strategically placed windows, purposeful exterior circulation and units that wrap the outer-most edges, orient the 67 low-income apartments to social spaces that are spatially apart, yet visually connected to each other thru the social spaces at the center of the complex of buildings.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsUnited States
Cite: "Northview Point Apartments / Brooks Scarpa Huber" 04 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040707/northview-point-apartments-brooks-scarpa-huber> ISSN 0719-8884

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