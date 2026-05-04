Northview Point Apartments / Brooks Scarpa Huber

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Sacramento, United States
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Architects: Brooks Scarpa Huber
- Area: 31101 ft²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Tara Wujcik
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Manufacturers: a (Removed)
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Apartments
- Lead Designer: Lawrence Scarpa
- Principal In Charge: Angela Brooks
- Project Architect: Eleftheria Stavridi, Flavia Christi, Carlos Garcia,
- Design Team: Jeffrey Huber, Dionicio Ichillumpa, FAIA, Iliya Muzychuk, Yeawon Min, Eric Mosher, Yimin Wu, Juan Villareal,
- Landscape Design: Brooks + Scarpa with PLAN(t) Landscape Studio
- Structural And Civil Engineering: Labib Funk
- Electrical, Mechanical And Plumbing: IDiaz Design
- Leed Consultant: Homage Design (Shellie Collier)
- Geotechnical Consultant: Southern California Geotechnical
- Wayfinding: Brooks + Scarpa
- Contractor: Snyder Langston
- Architecture Offices: Brooks Scarpa
- City: Sacramento
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Northview Apartments eschews the typical neighborhood defensive apartment buildings with solid walls and fences in favor of a carved-out central court, a beacon in the neighborhood that celebrates social space by de-emphasizing private space. Strategically placed windows, purposeful exterior circulation and units that wrap the outer-most edges, orient the 67 low-income apartments to social spaces that are spatially apart, yet visually connected to each other thru the social spaces at the center of the complex of buildings.