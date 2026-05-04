Northview Point Apartments / Brooks Scarpa Huber

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Category: Residential Architecture, Apartments

Lead Designer: Lawrence Scarpa

Principal In Charge: Angela Brooks

Project Architect: Eleftheria Stavridi, Flavia Christi, Carlos Garcia,

Design Team: Jeffrey Huber, Dionicio Ichillumpa, FAIA, Iliya Muzychuk, Yeawon Min, Eric Mosher, Yimin Wu, Juan Villareal,

Landscape Design: Brooks + Scarpa with PLAN(t) Landscape Studio

Structural And Civil Engineering: Labib Funk

Electrical, Mechanical And Plumbing: IDiaz Design

Leed Consultant: Homage Design (Shellie Collier)

Geotechnical Consultant: Southern California Geotechnical

Wayfinding: Brooks + Scarpa

Contractor: Snyder Langston

Architecture Offices: Brooks Scarpa

City: Sacramento

Country: United States

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Text description provided by the architects. Northview Apartments eschews the typical neighborhood defensive apartment buildings with solid walls and fences in favor of a carved-out central court, a beacon in the neighborhood that celebrates social space by de-emphasizing private space. Strategically placed windows, purposeful exterior circulation and units that wrap the outer-most edges, orient the 67 low-income apartments to social spaces that are spatially apart, yet visually connected to each other thru the social spaces at the center of the complex of buildings.