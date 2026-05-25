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Mabelle Park / LGA Architectural Partners

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Mabelle Park / LGA Architectural Partners - Exterior PhotographyMabelle Park / LGA Architectural Partners - Exterior PhotographyMabelle Park / LGA Architectural Partners - Exterior PhotographyMabelle Park / LGA Architectural Partners - Exterior Photography, Facade, ConcreteMabelle Park / LGA Architectural Partners - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Park, Public Architecture
Toronto, Canada
  • Landscape Architecture: Shift Landscape Architecture
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Blackwell Engineering
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: RDZ Engineering
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: MGM Consulting
  • General Contractor: Desar Construction Studio
  • City: Toronto
  • Country: Canada
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Mabelle Park / LGA Architectural Partners - Exterior Photography, Facade, Concrete
© doublespace photography

Text description provided by the architects. Mabelle Park stands as a model for social and cultural innovation in a Toronto neighbourhood of dense vertical housing, home to a highly diverse community of newcomers. Its completion crowns a seven year collaboration between LGA Architectural Partners and the non-profit Mabelle Arts to transform an overlooked half-acre of land owned by Toronto Community Housing, (TCH) the city's largest social housing provider, into a vital public space. Surrounded by seven residential towers, and in an area long without community amenities, the site now anchors warmth, creativity, education, and connection. It is a reflection of its community, filled with joy, care, resilience, and a quiet insistence that everyone deserves beauty and a place to belong.

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Cite: "Mabelle Park / LGA Architectural Partners" 25 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040706/mabelle-park-lga-architectural-partners> ISSN 0719-8884

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