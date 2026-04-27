Passive House Forest Retreat / Stark

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Design Team: David Arnott, Josianne Berube, JP Hammill

General Contractor: Postle Construction Ltd.

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ikon Engineering

Landscape Architecture: CYAN Horticulture

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Introba

City: Pemberton

Country: Canada

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Text description provided by the architects. Passive House Forest Retreat proves that environmental performance and refined design ambition are not only compatible, they are mutually elevating.