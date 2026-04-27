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Passive House Forest Retreat / Stark

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Passive House Forest Retreat / Stark - Image 2 of 25Passive House Forest Retreat / Stark - Image 3 of 25Passive House Forest Retreat / Stark - Image 4 of 25Passive House Forest Retreat / Stark - Image 5 of 25Passive House Forest Retreat / Stark - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Residential Architecture, Houses
Pemberton, Canada
  • Architects: Stark
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4110 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ema Peter Photography
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Miele, Bocci
  • Lead Architects: STARK Architecture & Interiors
  • Design Team: David Arnott, Josianne Berube, JP Hammill
  • General Contractor: Postle Construction Ltd.
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ikon Engineering
  • Landscape Architecture: CYAN Horticulture
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Introba
  • City: Pemberton
  • Country: Canada
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Passive House Forest Retreat / Stark - Image 22 of 25
© Ema Peter Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Passive House Forest Retreat proves that environmental performance and refined design ambition are not only compatible, they are mutually elevating.

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Cite: "Passive House Forest Retreat / Stark" 27 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040705/passive-house-forest-retreat-stark> ISSN 0719-8884

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