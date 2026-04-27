Passive House Forest Retreat / Stark

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Pemberton, Canada
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Architects: Stark
- Area: 4110 ft²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Ema Peter Photography
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Manufacturers: Miele, Bocci
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Lead Architects: STARK Architecture & Interiors
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Design Team: David Arnott, Josianne Berube, JP Hammill
- General Contractor: Postle Construction Ltd.
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ikon Engineering
- Landscape Architecture: CYAN Horticulture
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Introba
- City: Pemberton
- Country: Canada
Text description provided by the architects. Passive House Forest Retreat proves that environmental performance and refined design ambition are not only compatible, they are mutually elevating.