Cloud Terrace / CLOUD ARCHITECTS

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Text description provided by the architects. The architect's office and private residence, located in a suburban residential area of Kobe. The site faces two roads—one to the south and one to the north. The southern side faces a 26-meter-wide arterial road lined with large commercial facilities. The northern side, however, faces a 6-meter-wide residential street in a quiet neighborhood. Furthermore, while the southern half of the site is flat, the northern half is a sloped area with a gradient of approximately 30 degrees, resulting in a height difference of about 5.5 meters between the north and south.