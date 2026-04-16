Cloud Terrace / CLOUD ARCHITECTS

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Kobe, Japan
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Architects: CLOUD ARCHITECTS
- Area: 115 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Takumi Ota
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Manufacturers: HOSHIZAKI, Miratap, Pasasonic, Sanei, Toto, fujioh, maruzen
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Lead Architects: Masato Kawakami
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- Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Houses, Offices
- Design Team: Masato Kawakami, Takuya Uemura
- Landscape Architecture: Ryokukou Garden
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Graph Studio
- Interior Design: fab-
- General Contractor: Beams Construction
- City: Kobe
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. The architect's office and private residence, located in a suburban residential area of Kobe. The site faces two roads—one to the south and one to the north. The southern side faces a 26-meter-wide arterial road lined with large commercial facilities. The northern side, however, faces a 6-meter-wide residential street in a quiet neighborhood. Furthermore, while the southern half of the site is flat, the northern half is a sloped area with a gradient of approximately 30 degrees, resulting in a height difference of about 5.5 meters between the north and south.