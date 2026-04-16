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Cloud Terrace / CLOUD ARCHITECTS

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Cloud Terrace / CLOUD ARCHITECTS - Image 2 of 31Cloud Terrace / CLOUD ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Stairs, WoodCloud Terrace / CLOUD ARCHITECTS - Exterior Photography, BalconyCloud Terrace / CLOUD ARCHITECTS - Image 5 of 31Cloud Terrace / CLOUD ARCHITECTS - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Mixed Use Architecture, Houses, Offices
Kobe, Japan
  • Architects: CLOUD ARCHITECTS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  115
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Takumi Ota
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  HOSHIZAKI, Miratap, Pasasonic, Sanei, Toto, fujioh, maruzen
  • Lead Architects: Masato Kawakami
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Cloud Terrace / CLOUD ARCHITECTS - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Takumi Ota

Text description provided by the architects. The architect's office and private residence, located in a suburban residential area of Kobe. The site faces two roads—one to the south and one to the north. The southern side faces a 26-meter-wide arterial road lined with large commercial facilities. The northern side, however, faces a 6-meter-wide residential street in a quiet neighborhood. Furthermore, while the southern half of the site is flat, the northern half is a sloped area with a gradient of approximately 30 degrees, resulting in a height difference of about 5.5 meters between the north and south.

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CLOUD ARCHITECTS
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WoodSteel

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousesOfficesJapan

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Cite: "Cloud Terrace / CLOUD ARCHITECTS" 16 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040690/cloud-terrace-cloud-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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