Landscape Staircase in the Vall del Pardís / Comas-Pont arquitectes

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Text description provided by the architects. The Landscape Staircase in the Vall del Paradís is an intervention that recovers a lost section of the Camino de Ignacio de Loyola in Manresa. The project reconnects Pont Vell and Creu del Tort with the Pou de Llum, restoring part of the historic path where Ignatius of Loyola walked in 1522, during his stay in the city when he wrote the Spiritual Exercises. This path was also traditionally used by residents of the Les Escodines neighbourhood, especially women, to reach the Cardener River.