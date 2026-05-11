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Landscape Staircase in the Vall del Pardís / Comas-Pont arquitectes

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Landscape Staircase in the Vall del Pardís / Comas-Pont arquitectes - Image 2 of 22Landscape Staircase in the Vall del Pardís / Comas-Pont arquitectes - Exterior Photography, HandrailLandscape Staircase in the Vall del Pardís / Comas-Pont arquitectes - Exterior PhotographyLandscape Staircase in the Vall del Pardís / Comas-Pont arquitectes - Image 5 of 22Landscape Staircase in the Vall del Pardís / Comas-Pont arquitectes - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Installations & Structures
Manresa, Spain
  • Architects: Comas-Pont arquitectes
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  643
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Adrià Goula
  • Lead Architects: Jordi Comas, Anna Pont
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Landscape Staircase in the Vall del Pardís / Comas-Pont arquitectes - Exterior Photography
© Adrià Goula

Text description provided by the architects. The Landscape Staircase in the Vall del Paradís is an intervention that recovers a lost section of the Camino de Ignacio de Loyola in Manresa. The project reconnects Pont Vell and Creu del Tort with the Pou de Llum, restoring part of the historic path where Ignatius of Loyola walked in 1522, during his stay in the city when he wrote the Spiritual Exercises. This path was also traditionally used by residents of the Les Escodines neighbourhood, especially women, to reach the Cardener River.

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Cite: "Landscape Staircase in the Vall del Pardís / Comas-Pont arquitectes" 11 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040689/landscape-staircase-in-the-vall-del-pardis-comas-pont-arquitectes> ISSN 0719-8884

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