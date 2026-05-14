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Grandparents' House / Stanaćev Granados

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Grandparents' House / Stanaćev Granados - Image 2 of 24Grandparents' House / Stanaćev Granados - Exterior PhotographyGrandparents' House / Stanaćev Granados - Exterior PhotographyGrandparents' House / Stanaćev Granados - Image 5 of 24Grandparents' House / Stanaćev Granados - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Matanzas, Chile
  • Architects: Stanaćev Granados
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  105
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Marcos Zegers
  • Lead Architects: Manu Granados, Nataša Stanaćev
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Grandparents' House / Stanaćev Granados - Image 2 of 24
© Marcos Zegers

Text description provided by the architects. A retired German couple commissioned us to design a house where they could spend several months each year, close to their grandchildren and able to enjoy family life at a slower pace. They wanted the house to be economical to build, comfortable, and full of light, while also functioning well as a vacation rental during the periods when they would not be in residence.

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Stanaćev Granados
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChile

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WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChile
Cite: "Grandparents' House / Stanaćev Granados" 14 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040681/casa-abuelos-stanacev-granados> ISSN 0719-8884

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