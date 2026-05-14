Grandparents' House / Stanaćev Granados

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Architects: Stanaćev Granados
- Area: 105 m²
- Year: 2021
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Photographs:Marcos Zegers
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Lead Architects: Manu Granados, Nataša Stanaćev
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Text description provided by the architects. A retired German couple commissioned us to design a house where they could spend several months each year, close to their grandchildren and able to enjoy family life at a slower pace. They wanted the house to be economical to build, comfortable, and full of light, while also functioning well as a vacation rental during the periods when they would not be in residence.