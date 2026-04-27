Renmin Canal Water Conservancy Culture Zhongjiang Memorial Hall / AOMOMO Studio, Shanghai Jiao Tong University

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Category: Museums & Exhibit

Chief Planner & Organizer: Urban Renewal (Beijing) Holdings Group (CBC Architecture Center)

Chief Planner: Peng Lixiao

Construction Unit: Sichuan Kaizhou Development Holdings Group Co., Ltd.

Design Unit: AOMOMO Studio, Shanghai Jiao Tong University

Chief Designer: Zhang Hai'ao

Design Team: Li Di, Xu Hang, Li Yihang, Pan Wenqi, Wang Jingchuang, Wu Changlong, Zhang Minghui, Yang Ge, Qian Kun, Ma Libao, Li Zhuoyang

Construction Deepening Unit: Sichuan Hongji Original Architectural Design Co., Ltd. (Main Structure); Chengdu Feiyu Culture Technology Group Co., Ltd. (Interior Decoration)

Construction Team: Deyang Rongbei Construction Engineering Co., Ltd. (Main Construction); LIFANG Digital Technology Group Co., Ltd. (Interior Decoration Construction)

City: Deyang

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. On the basis of the former Chengde Industrial Park in Zhongjiang County, the Deyang Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government established Deyang Kaizhou New City, and decided to pool the city's strength and focus resources to advance the development of the new city. Kaizhou New City has become another industrial pearl on the eastern foot of Longquan Mountain, following Huaizhou New City, Jianzhou New City and Airport New City. Developed since the Han Dynasty, the Renmin Canal fully demonstrates its evolution from an ancient water conservancy project to a modern large-scale irrigation area. It showcases the technological achievements of water conservancy construction and commemorates the historical memory of the joint efforts of educated youth and local residents.