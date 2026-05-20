SCV Complex Cabins / ONA - Oficina Nómada de Arquitectura

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Las Compuertas, Argentina
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Architects: ONA - Oficina Nómada de Arquitectura
- Area: 192 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Luis Abba
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Lead Architect: Nicolás Guerra
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- Category: Cabins & Lodges
- Collaborating Architects: Pablo Reinchisi, José Tohmé, Diana Barrera
- City: Las Compuertas
- Country: Argentina
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Las Compuertas, Argentina
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Architects: ONA - Oficina Nómada de Arquitectura
- Area: 192 m²
- Year: 2026
-
Photographs:Luis Abba
Text description provided by the architects. SCV Complex is set on a highly distinctive site measuring 16 meters in width by 260 meters in depth Las Compuertas, Luján de Cuyo. The area marks a transition between the urban edge of Greater Mendoza and the tourist corridor leading toward Potrerillos Dam. Its immediate surroundings are defined by native vegetation, gentle slopes, natural watercourses, and broad views of the Mendoza mountain range.