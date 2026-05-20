Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cabins & Lodges
  4. Argentina
  5. SCV Complex Cabins / ONA - Oficina Nómada de Arquitectura

SCV Complex Cabins / ONA - Oficina Nómada de Arquitectura

Save

SCV Complex Cabins / ONA - Oficina Nómada de Arquitectura - Image 25 of 46SCV Complex Cabins / ONA - Oficina Nómada de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, ConcreteSCV Complex Cabins / ONA - Oficina Nómada de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, ConcreteSCV Complex Cabins / ONA - Oficina Nómada de Arquitectura - Interior PhotographySCV Complex Cabins / ONA - Oficina Nómada de Arquitectura - More Images+ 41

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Cabins & Lodges
Las Compuertas, Argentina
  • Category: Cabins & Lodges
  • Collaborating Architects: Pablo Reinchisi, José Tohmé, Diana Barrera
  • City: Las Compuertas
  • Country: Argentina
More SpecsLess Specs
Cabins & Lodges
Las Compuertas, Argentina
Save this picture!
SCV Complex Cabins / ONA - Oficina Nómada de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Luis Abba

Text description provided by the architects. SCV Complex is set on a highly distinctive site measuring 16 meters in width by 260 meters in depth Las Compuertas, Luján de Cuyo. The area marks a transition between the urban edge of Greater Mendoza and the tourist corridor leading toward Potrerillos Dam. Its immediate surroundings are defined by native vegetation, gentle slopes, natural watercourses, and broad views of the Mendoza mountain range.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
ONA - Oficina Nómada de Arquitectura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesArgentina
Cite: "SCV Complex Cabins / ONA - Oficina Nómada de Arquitectura" 20 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040655/scv-complex-cabins-ona-oficina-nomada-de-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags