Cabin Devín / Ark-Shelter + ARCHEKTA

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Architects: ARCHEKTA, Ark-Shelter
- Area: 20 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:BoysPlayNice
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- Category: Cabins & Lodges
- Author: Martin Mikovčák, Viktor Mikovčák
- Co Author: Barbora Šimášková, Ondrej Vavro, Radovan Hnidka
- Carpenter: Mário Cyprich
- Artworks: Stanislav Mikovčák
- Realization Of The Module And Built In Furniture: Ark-Shelter
- Glass: VAK
- Loxone System And Solar Panels: PV SERVICE PLUS
- Client: Cabin Devín
- City: Devín
- Country: Slovakia
Text description provided by the architects. The challenge was to design a fully functional weekend dwelling within a mere 20-square-meter footprint, achieving uncompromising comfort alongside complete energy autonomy in local climatic conditions. The cabin is situated at the edge of the Zlatý Roh vineyards, approximately 3 km above the ECK restaurant. Perched above Devín Castle, the site offers an expansive view across the vines toward the sunset over the Austrian Alps. The location carries a strong atmosphere, and our architectural intent was to create a sanctuary that provides security in every season while maintaining an immediate and uninterrupted connection with the surrounding landscape.