Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cabins & Lodges
  4. Slovakia
  5. Cabin Devín / Ark-Shelter + ARCHEKTA

Cabin Devín / Ark-Shelter + ARCHEKTA

Save

Cabin Devín / Ark-Shelter + ARCHEKTA - Image 2 of 25Cabin Devín / Ark-Shelter + ARCHEKTA - Exterior PhotographyCabin Devín / Ark-Shelter + ARCHEKTA - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, ChairCabin Devín / Ark-Shelter + ARCHEKTA - Interior Photography, WoodCabin Devín / Ark-Shelter + ARCHEKTA - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Cabins & Lodges
Devín, Slovakia
  • Category: Cabins & Lodges
  • Author: Martin Mikovčák, Viktor Mikovčák
  • Co Author: Barbora Šimášková, Ondrej Vavro, Radovan Hnidka
  • Carpenter: Mário Cyprich
  • Artworks: Stanislav Mikovčák
  • Realization Of The Module And Built In Furniture: Ark-Shelter
  • Glass: VAK
  • Loxone System And Solar Panels: PV SERVICE PLUS
  • Client: Cabin Devín
  • City: Devín
  • Country: Slovakia
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Cabin Devín / Ark-Shelter + ARCHEKTA - Exterior Photography
© BoysPlayNice

Text description provided by the architects. The challenge was to design a fully functional weekend dwelling within a mere 20-square-meter footprint, achieving uncompromising comfort alongside complete energy autonomy in local climatic conditions. The cabin is situated at the edge of the Zlatý Roh vineyards, approximately 3 km above the ECK restaurant. Perched above Devín Castle, the site offers an expansive view across the vines toward the sunset over the Austrian Alps. The location carries a strong atmosphere, and our architectural intent was to create a sanctuary that provides security in every season while maintaining an immediate and uninterrupted connection with the surrounding landscape.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Ark-Shelter
Office
ARCHEKTA
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesSlovakia
Cite: "Cabin Devín / Ark-Shelter + ARCHEKTA" 02 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040588/cabin-devin-ark-shelter-plus-archekta> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags