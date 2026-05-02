Cabin Devín / Ark-Shelter + ARCHEKTA

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Category: Cabins & Lodges

Author: Martin Mikovčák, Viktor Mikovčák

Co Author: Barbora Šimášková, Ondrej Vavro, Radovan Hnidka

Carpenter: Mário Cyprich

Artworks: Stanislav Mikovčák

Realization Of The Module And Built In Furniture: Ark-Shelter

Glass: VAK

Loxone System And Solar Panels: PV SERVICE PLUS

Client: Cabin Devín

City: Devín

Country: Slovakia

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Text description provided by the architects. The challenge was to design a fully functional weekend dwelling within a mere 20-square-meter footprint, achieving uncompromising comfort alongside complete energy autonomy in local climatic conditions. The cabin is situated at the edge of the Zlatý Roh vineyards, approximately 3 km above the ECK restaurant. Perched above Devín Castle, the site offers an expansive view across the vines toward the sunset over the Austrian Alps. The location carries a strong atmosphere, and our architectural intent was to create a sanctuary that provides security in every season while maintaining an immediate and uninterrupted connection with the surrounding landscape.