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The Root Cabin / Kasawoo

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The Root Cabin / Kasawoo - Exterior PhotographyThe Root Cabin / Kasawoo - Interior Photography, KitchenThe Root Cabin / Kasawoo - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WoodThe Root Cabin / Kasawoo - Exterior PhotographyThe Root Cabin / Kasawoo - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Cabins & Lodges
Zakynthos, Greece
  • Architects: Kasawoo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  20
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jim Stephenson
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The Root Cabin / Kasawoo - Exterior Photography
© Jim Stephenson

Text description provided by the architects. Amidst the rolling vineyards and ancient olive groves of Zakynthos, the Root Cabin by London-based architecture practice Kasawoo presents a bold and quietly radical response to the pressures of tourism-driven development in rural Greece. Compact yet deeply intentional, the 2.5m x 8m prefabricated timber retreat champions minimalism, off-grid living, and cultural rootedness - a sharp contrast to the sprawling concrete villas increasingly dominating the island's landscape.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesGreece
Cite: "The Root Cabin / Kasawoo" 27 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040585/the-root-cabin-kasawoo> ISSN 0719-8884

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