The Root Cabin / Kasawoo

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Zakynthos, Greece
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Architects: Kasawoo
- Area: 20 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Jim Stephenson
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- Category: Cabins & Lodges
- Builder: Eco Tiny Homes, Tiny Home Greece
- City: Zakynthos
- Country: Greece
Text description provided by the architects. Amidst the rolling vineyards and ancient olive groves of Zakynthos, the Root Cabin by London-based architecture practice Kasawoo presents a bold and quietly radical response to the pressures of tourism-driven development in rural Greece. Compact yet deeply intentional, the 2.5m x 8m prefabricated timber retreat champions minimalism, off-grid living, and cultural rootedness - a sharp contrast to the sprawling concrete villas increasingly dominating the island's landscape.