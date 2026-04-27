The Root Cabin / Kasawoo

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Category: Cabins & Lodges

Builder: Eco Tiny Homes, Tiny Home Greece

City: Zakynthos

Country: Greece

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Text description provided by the architects. Amidst the rolling vineyards and ancient olive groves of Zakynthos, the Root Cabin by London-based architecture practice Kasawoo presents a bold and quietly radical response to the pressures of tourism-driven development in rural Greece. Compact yet deeply intentional, the 2.5m x 8m prefabricated timber retreat champions minimalism, off-grid living, and cultural rootedness - a sharp contrast to the sprawling concrete villas increasingly dominating the island's landscape.