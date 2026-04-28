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West London House / Goldstein Heather

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West London House / Goldstein Heather - Interior Photography, ConcreteWest London House / Goldstein Heather - Interior PhotographyWest London House / Goldstein Heather - Image 4 of 27West London House / Goldstein Heather - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WoodWest London House / Goldstein Heather - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
London, United Kingdom
  • Category: Houses
  • Approved Building Inspector: Thames Building Control
  • Client: Rowan & Angelina Bamford
  • City: London
  • Country: United Kingdom
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West London House / Goldstein Heather - Exterior Photography
© James Retief

Text description provided by the architects. Goldstein Heather has completed West London House, an ambitious four-storey lateral extension that extends a narrow end-of-terrace Victorian home in Stamford Brook over the site of a former, now demolished, Territorial Army building. Known for their preference for enduring forms, natural materials, and a resistance to short-lived architectural trends, Goldstein Heather was a natural fit for a project that demanded both contextual sensitivity and the creation of spaces that feel perennial.

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Cite: "West London House / Goldstein Heather" 28 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040575/west-london-house-goldstein-heather> ISSN 0719-8884

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