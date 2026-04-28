West London House / Goldstein Heather

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London, United Kingdom
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Architects: Goldstein Heather
- Area: 244 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:James Retief
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Manufacturers: Bauwerk Colour, CAD , Hempblock, Lime Green, London Brick Co, Sebastian Cox, Sebastian Cox
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- Category: Houses
- Approved Building Inspector: Thames Building Control
- Client: Rowan & Angelina Bamford
- City: London
- Country: United Kingdom
Text description provided by the architects. Goldstein Heather has completed West London House, an ambitious four-storey lateral extension that extends a narrow end-of-terrace Victorian home in Stamford Brook over the site of a former, now demolished, Territorial Army building. Known for their preference for enduring forms, natural materials, and a resistance to short-lived architectural trends, Goldstein Heather was a natural fit for a project that demanded both contextual sensitivity and the creation of spaces that feel perennial.