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Sheep Field Barn / DSDHA

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Sheep Field Barn / DSDHA - Exterior Photography, GardenSheep Field Barn / DSDHA - Image 8 of 34Sheep Field Barn / DSDHA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WoodSheep Field Barn / DSDHA - Image 4 of 34Sheep Field Barn / DSDHA - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Barn, Adaptive Reuse, Cowork Interiors
Afghanistan
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Sheep Field Barn / DSDHA - Exterior Photography
© ©Jim Stephenson

Text description provided by the architects. DSDHA has transformed the Sheep Field Barn at Henry Moore Studios & Gardens to provide new learning and engagement facilities alongside enhanced gallery spaces dedicated to the life and work of Henry Moore. Located at the Hertfordshire home of the acclaimed sculptor in the hamlet of Perry Green, the newly renovated structure sits within 70 acres of sheep fields and sculpture gardens, adjacent to the studios where Moore created his unique works. The Sheep Field Barn provides dedicated learning and making spaces where students and participants can create their own work - inspired by the same landscapes and natural environment experienced by Henry Moore.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureBarnRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseInterior DesignOffices InteriorsCowork InteriorsAfghanistan
Cite: "Sheep Field Barn / DSDHA" 28 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040572/sheep-field-barn-dsdha> ISSN 0719-8884

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