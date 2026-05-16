Boa Vista House / facury + guaja.cc + Thiago Bandeira

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Brumadinho, Brazil
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Architects: Thiago Bandeira, facury, guaja.cc
- Area: 686 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:José Henrique Paiva
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Lead Architects: João Pedro Pujoni Facury; Lucas Durães
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Coordination: João Pedro Pujoni Facury, Lucas Durães, Diandra Noemí, José Henrique Paiva
- Project Team: Josiany Coelho, Guilherme Oliveira, Aline Laranjo, Diandra Noemí, José Henrique Paiva, Thiago Bandeira
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ficus Vimaden
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Ficus Vimaden
- Engineering & Consulting > Facilities: Ficus Vimaden
- Landscape Architecture: Felipe Fontes
- General Construction: Projectto Engenharia
- City: Brumadinho
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The Boa Vista house was designed for a family that enjoys hosting friends and throwing parties. Built on a sloped lot with a stunning view of the Serra da Moeda, the social area of the house is oriented toward the front portion of the property. For this reason, the kitchen and dining area occupy the central space of the layout, in an integrated space with a double-height ceiling. The rest of the house is organized around the living area, with special attention to integration with the external leisure areas.