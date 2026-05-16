Boa Vista House / facury + guaja.cc + Thiago Bandeira

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Coordination: João Pedro Pujoni Facury, Lucas Durães, Diandra Noemí, José Henrique Paiva

Project Team: Josiany Coelho, Guilherme Oliveira, Aline Laranjo, Diandra Noemí, José Henrique Paiva, Thiago Bandeira

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ficus Vimaden

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Ficus Vimaden

Engineering & Consulting > Facilities: Ficus Vimaden

Landscape Architecture: Felipe Fontes

General Construction: Projectto Engenharia

City: Brumadinho

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. The Boa Vista house was designed for a family that enjoys hosting friends and throwing parties. Built on a sloped lot with a stunning view of the Serra da Moeda, the social area of the house is oriented toward the front portion of the property. For this reason, the kitchen and dining area occupy the central space of the layout, in an integrated space with a double-height ceiling. The rest of the house is organized around the living area, with special attention to integration with the external leisure areas.