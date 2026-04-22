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House SNB / Constanze Ladner

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House SNB / Constanze Ladner - Image 2 of 16House SNB / Constanze Ladner - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, ChairHouse SNB / Constanze Ladner - Interior Photography, Wood, Door, Glass, ChairHouse SNB / Constanze Ladner - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Lighting, Chair, TableHouse SNB / Constanze Ladner - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Interior Design, Apartment Interiors
Wiesbaden, Germany
  • Architects: Constanze Ladner
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  185
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Robert Rieger
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  BLASTATION, Branca Lisboa, Knoll International, Minotti, Moroso, Philippe Starck
  • Lead Team: Constanze Ladner
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Schreinerei Stauder, Gmall
  • Engineering & Consulting > Services: Vogt & Schoor
  • City: Wiesbaden
  • Country: Germany
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House SNB / Constanze Ladner - Image 2 of 16
© Robert Rieger

Text description provided by the architects. On the outskirts of Wiesbaden, directly adjacent to the city forest, this historic apartment unfolds as a sequence of clearly articulated rooms shaped by a remarkably intact original fabric. The spatial character is defined by finely detailed stucco ceilings, ranging from restrained to floral, paired with herringbone parquet in the connecting rooms and wooden floorboards in more private areas. Dark door and window frames, original built-in elements, and subtle traces of former uses lend the interiors a layered depth and establish a strong narrative foundation for the project.

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Constanze Ladner
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsGermany
Cite: "House SNB / Constanze Ladner" 22 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040556/house-snb> ISSN 0719-8884

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