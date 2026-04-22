House SNB / Constanze Ladner

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Category: Interior Design, Apartment Interiors

Lead Team: Constanze Ladner

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Schreinerei Stauder, Gmall

Engineering & Consulting > Services: Vogt & Schoor

City: Wiesbaden

Country: Germany

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Text description provided by the architects. On the outskirts of Wiesbaden, directly adjacent to the city forest, this historic apartment unfolds as a sequence of clearly articulated rooms shaped by a remarkably intact original fabric. The spatial character is defined by finely detailed stucco ceilings, ranging from restrained to floral, paired with herringbone parquet in the connecting rooms and wooden floorboards in more private areas. Dark door and window frames, original built-in elements, and subtle traces of former uses lend the interiors a layered depth and establish a strong narrative foundation for the project.