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Jonslunds Skola / D Office arkitekter

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Jonslunds Skola / D Office arkitekter - Interior PhotographyJonslunds Skola / D Office arkitekter - Interior Photography, WoodJonslunds Skola / D Office arkitekter - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, ChairJonslunds Skola / D Office arkitekter - Image 5 of 24Jonslunds Skola / D Office arkitekter - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Educational Architecture, Schools
Sweden
  • Office Lead Architects: Lars Olausson, Ann Dalberg, Joanna Urbanska
  • Design Team: D Office arkitekter
  • Project Management: Essunga Kommun
  • Landscape Architecture: Adwice
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: HBK
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Vcon
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Vinnergi
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: FSD, Liljewall Arkitekter
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Norconsult
  • Country: Sweden
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Jonslunds Skola / D Office arkitekter - Image 6 of 24
© Alicia Sundell

Text description provided by the architects. A rural school rooted in a thousand years of history - Set within a landscape inhabited for thousands of years, Jonslund skola transforms local history into a contemporary architectural identity.

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D Office arkitekter
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Wood

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsSweden

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WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsSweden
Cite: "Jonslunds Skola / D Office arkitekter" 25 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040555/jonslunds-skola-d-office-arkitekter> ISSN 0719-8884

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