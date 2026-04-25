Jonslunds Skola / D Office arkitekter

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Architects: D Office arkitekter
- Area: 4600 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Alicia Sundell
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- Category: Educational Architecture, Schools
- Office Lead Architects: Lars Olausson, Ann Dalberg, Joanna Urbanska
- Design Team: D Office arkitekter
- Project Management: Essunga Kommun
- Landscape Architecture: Adwice
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: HBK
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Vcon
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Vinnergi
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: FSD, Liljewall Arkitekter
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Norconsult
- Country: Sweden
Text description provided by the architects. A rural school rooted in a thousand years of history - Set within a landscape inhabited for thousands of years, Jonslund skola transforms local history into a contemporary architectural identity.