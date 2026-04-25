Joren-ji Ossuary / OOOarchitecture

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Religious Architecture • Nogata, Japan Architects: OOOarchitecture

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 78 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Yosuke Harigane

Lead Architects: Yo Sato, Ryohei Baba, Hikomaru Wada

Category: Religious Architecture

General Contractor: Yasutsune-gumi

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Takashi Baba Structural Design Office

City: Nogata

Country: Japan

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Text description provided by the architects. As Japan's regional communities face population decline and changing burial customs, temples are increasingly required to rethink how spaces for remembrance are built and used. Joren-ji Ossuary replaces an aging reinforced-concrete structure with a new timber building made from locally sourced cedar, proposing a contemporary model for sacred architecture rooted in continuity rather than nostalgia.