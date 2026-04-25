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Joren-ji Ossuary / OOOarchitecture

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Joren-ji Ossuary / OOOarchitecture - Image 5 of 28Joren-ji Ossuary / OOOarchitecture - Image 10 of 28Joren-ji Ossuary / OOOarchitecture - Image 3 of 28Joren-ji Ossuary / OOOarchitecture - Interior Photography, Wood, BenchJoren-ji Ossuary / OOOarchitecture - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Religious Architecture
Nogata, Japan
  • Architects: OOOarchitecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  78
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yosuke Harigane
  • Lead Architects: Yo Sato, Ryohei Baba, Hikomaru Wada
  • General Contractor: Yasutsune-gumi
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Takashi Baba Structural Design Office
  • City: Nogata
  • Country: Japan
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Joren-ji Ossuary / OOOarchitecture - Image 5 of 28
© Yosuke Harigane

Text description provided by the architects. As Japan's regional communities face population decline and changing burial customs, temples are increasingly required to rethink how spaces for remembrance are built and used. Joren-ji Ossuary replaces an aging reinforced-concrete structure with a new timber building made from locally sourced cedar, proposing a contemporary model for sacred architecture rooted in continuity rather than nostalgia.

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Cite: "Joren-ji Ossuary / OOOarchitecture" 25 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040550/joren-ji-ossuary-oooarchitecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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