Joren-ji Ossuary / OOOarchitecture

•
Nogata, Japan
-
Architects: OOOarchitecture
- Area: 78 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Yosuke Harigane
-
Lead Architects: Yo Sato, Ryohei Baba, Hikomaru Wada
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Religious Architecture
- General Contractor: Yasutsune-gumi
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Takashi Baba Structural Design Office
- City: Nogata
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. As Japan's regional communities face population decline and changing burial customs, temples are increasingly required to rethink how spaces for remembrance are built and used. Joren-ji Ossuary replaces an aging reinforced-concrete structure with a new timber building made from locally sourced cedar, proposing a contemporary model for sacred architecture rooted in continuity rather than nostalgia.