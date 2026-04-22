Renovation of the Jesuit School / DUNAR arquitectos + TRAX

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Cultural Center • Fregenal de la Sierra, Spain Architects: DUNAR arquitectos, TRAX

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1200 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: DUNAR arquitectos

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Cortizo , Daikin , Simon

Lead Architects: Antonio Campos Acaide, Fco. Javier Robustillo Yagüe, Adán Carlos Ramos Sánchez, Carlos Robustillo Yagüe

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Text description provided by the architects. When the building was first accessed, it was in an advanced state of ruin: it had completely lost its roof, the flooring of the upper level of the first bay —corresponding to the old school— and was undergoing a significant process of vegetation colonization, the result of decades of continuous abandonment. The lack of protection against the elements had accelerated the deterioration of the walls and vaults, seriously compromising the stability of the entire structure. Although the competition documents limited the intervention to a part of the property, the project understood from the outset that it was essential to execute the entire roof as a preliminary structural and heritage operation, aimed at stopping the degradation process and ensuring the future conservation of the building.