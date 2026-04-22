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Renovation of the Jesuit School / DUNAR arquitectos + TRAX

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Renovation of the Jesuit School / DUNAR arquitectos + TRAX - Exterior Photography, ConcreteRenovation of the Jesuit School / DUNAR arquitectos + TRAX - Image 3 of 29Renovation of the Jesuit School / DUNAR arquitectos + TRAX - Image 4 of 29Renovation of the Jesuit School / DUNAR arquitectos + TRAX - Image 5 of 29Renovation of the Jesuit School / DUNAR arquitectos + TRAX - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Cultural Center
Fregenal de la Sierra, Spain
  • Architects: DUNAR arquitectos, TRAX
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:DUNAR arquitectos
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Cortizo, Daikin, Simon
  • Lead Architects: Antonio Campos Acaide, Fco. Javier Robustillo Yagüe, Adán Carlos Ramos Sánchez, Carlos Robustillo Yagüe
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Renovation of the Jesuit School / DUNAR arquitectos + TRAX - Image 12 of 29
© DUNAR arquitectos

Text description provided by the architects. When the building was first accessed, it was in an advanced state of ruin: it had completely lost its roof, the flooring of the upper level of the first bay —corresponding to the old school— and was undergoing a significant process of vegetation colonization, the result of decades of continuous abandonment. The lack of protection against the elements had accelerated the deterioration of the walls and vaults, seriously compromising the stability of the entire structure. Although the competition documents limited the intervention to a part of the property, the project understood from the outset that it was essential to execute the entire roof as a preliminary structural and heritage operation, aimed at stopping the degradation process and ensuring the future conservation of the building.

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TRAX
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Cite: "Renovation of the Jesuit School / DUNAR arquitectos + TRAX" [Rehabilitación del Colegio de los Jesuitas / DUNAR arquitectos + TRAX] 22 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040545/renovation-of-the-jesuit-school-dunar-arquitectos-plus-trax> ISSN 0719-8884

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