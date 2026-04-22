Renovation of the Jesuit School / DUNAR arquitectos + TRAX

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Architects: DUNAR arquitectos, TRAX
- Area: 1200 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:DUNAR arquitectos
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Manufacturers: Cortizo, Daikin, Simon
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Lead Architects: Antonio Campos Acaide, Fco. Javier Robustillo Yagüe, Adán Carlos Ramos Sánchez, Carlos Robustillo Yagüe
- Category: Cultural Center
- Engineering And Consulting > Other: Floretino Pozo Blázquez
- City: Fregenal de la Sierra
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. When the building was first accessed, it was in an advanced state of ruin: it had completely lost its roof, the flooring of the upper level of the first bay —corresponding to the old school— and was undergoing a significant process of vegetation colonization, the result of decades of continuous abandonment. The lack of protection against the elements had accelerated the deterioration of the walls and vaults, seriously compromising the stability of the entire structure. Although the competition documents limited the intervention to a part of the property, the project understood from the outset that it was essential to execute the entire roof as a preliminary structural and heritage operation, aimed at stopping the degradation process and ensuring the future conservation of the building.