Refugio House / DB Estudio de Arquitectura

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Houses • Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia Architects: DB Estudio de Arquitectura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 3843 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Paul Renaud

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Hansgrohe Cortizo , Docol , Knauf , MARAZZI , Portobello , Total Conforto Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Daniela Bejarano, Gian Maximiliano Parada Mendez, María José Soliz Sahonero, Diego Vaca Rodas

Category: Houses

Plumbing: Dino E. Galean Mendoza

Electric: Fanor Escobar Eguez

Structure: Oscar rivero Z

Air Conditioning: Confort

Carpentry: Cortizo

Locksmith: Alsevic

Flooring And Wall Coverings: Tumpar

City: Santa Cruz de la Sierra

Country: Bolivia

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Text description provided by the architects. The project is a single-family home that presents itself to the street as a pure, compact volume, appearing from the front as a sealed cube that reinforces the privacy and monolithic character of the structure. Part of this volume extends outward to highlight the main entrance, creating a clear, controlled gesture that signals the way in. This extrusion is distinguished materially by white walls, in contrast to the rest of the house, which is constructed entirely of exposed concrete, reinforcing the interplay of solids and voids and the volumetric hierarchy.