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Refugio House / DB Estudio de Arquitectura

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Refugio House / DB Estudio de Arquitectura - Exterior PhotographyRefugio House / DB Estudio de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Shelving, ChairRefugio House / DB Estudio de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Table, ChairRefugio House / DB Estudio de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Glass, Door, Chair, CourtyardRefugio House / DB Estudio de Arquitectura - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia
  • Architects: DB Estudio de Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3843 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Paul Renaud
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Hansgrohe, Cortizo, Docol, Knauf, MARAZZI, Portobello, Total Conforto
  • Lead Architects: Daniela Bejarano, Gian Maximiliano Parada Mendez, María José Soliz Sahonero, Diego Vaca Rodas
  • Category: Houses
  • Plumbing: Dino E. Galean Mendoza
  • Electric: Fanor Escobar Eguez
  • Structure: Oscar rivero Z
  • Air Conditioning: Confort
  • Carpentry: Cortizo
  • Locksmith: Alsevic
  • Flooring And Wall Coverings: Tumpar
  • City: Santa Cruz de la Sierra
  • Country: Bolivia
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
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Refugio House / DB Estudio de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Paul Renaud

Text description provided by the architects. The project is a single-family home that presents itself to the street as a pure, compact volume, appearing from the front as a sealed cube that reinforces the privacy and monolithic character of the structure. Part of this volume extends outward to highlight the main entrance, creating a clear, controlled gesture that signals the way in. This extrusion is distinguished materially by white walls, in contrast to the rest of the house, which is constructed entirely of exposed concrete, reinforcing the interplay of solids and voids and the volumetric hierarchy.

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DB Estudio de Arquitectura
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GlassConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBolivia

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GlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBolivia
Cite: "Refugio House / DB Estudio de Arquitectura" [Casa Refugio / DB Estudio de Arquitectura] 27 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040540/refugio-house-db-estudio-de-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

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