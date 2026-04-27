Refugio House / DB Estudio de Arquitectura

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Architects: DB Estudio de Arquitectura
- Area: 3843 ft²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Paul Renaud
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Manufacturers: Hansgrohe, Cortizo, Docol, Knauf, MARAZZI, Portobello, Total Conforto
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Lead Architects: Daniela Bejarano, Gian Maximiliano Parada Mendez, María José Soliz Sahonero, Diego Vaca Rodas
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Text description provided by the architects. The project is a single-family home that presents itself to the street as a pure, compact volume, appearing from the front as a sealed cube that reinforces the privacy and monolithic character of the structure. Part of this volume extends outward to highlight the main entrance, creating a clear, controlled gesture that signals the way in. This extrusion is distinguished materially by white walls, in contrast to the rest of the house, which is constructed entirely of exposed concrete, reinforcing the interplay of solids and voids and the volumetric hierarchy.