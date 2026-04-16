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Wildcoast House / Pandolfini Architects

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Wildcoast House / Pandolfini Architects - Image 2 of 34Wildcoast House / Pandolfini Architects - Interior Photography, WoodWildcoast House / Pandolfini Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WoodWildcoast House / Pandolfini Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, Table, ChairWildcoast House / Pandolfini Architects - More Images+ 29

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Text description provided by the architects. Set amongst the undulating sand dunes and dense moonah trees on the ocean side of the Mornington Peninsula, the Wildcoast House is rooted in its environment. Built on Bunurong Country of the Kulin Nations, the home is composed of three curving walls that provide a private retreat from the coastal environment.

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Pandolfini Architects
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Cite: "Wildcoast House / Pandolfini Architects" 16 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040536/wildcoast-house-pandolfini-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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