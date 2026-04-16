Wildcoast House / Pandolfini Architects

-
Architects: Pandolfini Architects
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Tasha Tylee
-
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Houses
- Landscape Architect: Robyn Barlow
- Engineer: Meyer Consulting
- Country: Australia
Text description provided by the architects. Set amongst the undulating sand dunes and dense moonah trees on the ocean side of the Mornington Peninsula, the Wildcoast House is rooted in its environment. Built on Bunurong Country of the Kulin Nations, the home is composed of three curving walls that provide a private retreat from the coastal environment.