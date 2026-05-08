Monet's Cottage / LEIVA arquitetura

•
Bom Jesus dos Perdões, Brazil
-
Architects: LEIVA arquitetura
- Area: 100 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Manuel Sá
-
Lead Architects: Nathana Serena, Larissa Vrielink
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Coordination: Nathana Serena, Larissa Vrielink
- Project Team: Iasmin Lauck, Cibele Kunzler, William Liell
- City: Bom Jesus dos Perdões
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The pandemic has crossed our lives and directly impacted our way of living. Leisure and rest, which for many years were placed on the back burner, have regained their rightful importance, and quality of life has become a priority.