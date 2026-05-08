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Monet's Cottage / LEIVA arquitetura

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Monet's Cottage / LEIVA arquitetura - Exterior PhotographyMonet's Cottage / LEIVA arquitetura - Image 3 of 27Monet's Cottage / LEIVA arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Chair, BeamMonet's Cottage / LEIVA arquitetura - Exterior PhotographyMonet's Cottage / LEIVA arquitetura - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
Bom Jesus dos Perdões, Brazil
  • Architects: LEIVA arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Manuel Sá
  • Lead Architects: Nathana Serena, Larissa Vrielink
  • Coordination: Nathana Serena, Larissa Vrielink
  • Project Team: Iasmin Lauck, Cibele Kunzler, William Liell
  • City: Bom Jesus dos Perdões
  • Country: Brazil
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Monet's Cottage / LEIVA arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Manuel Sá

Text description provided by the architects. The pandemic has crossed our lives and directly impacted our way of living. Leisure and rest, which for many years were placed on the back burner, have regained their rightful importance, and quality of life has become a priority.

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Cite: "Monet's Cottage / LEIVA arquitetura" [Cabana Monet / LEIVA arquitetura] 08 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040528/monets-cottage-leiva-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

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