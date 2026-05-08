Monet's Cottage / LEIVA arquitetura

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Coordination: Nathana Serena, Larissa Vrielink

Project Team: Iasmin Lauck, Cibele Kunzler, William Liell

City: Bom Jesus dos Perdões

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. The pandemic has crossed our lives and directly impacted our way of living. Leisure and rest, which for many years were placed on the back burner, have regained their rightful importance, and quality of life has become a priority.