Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Poland
  5. House Among The Trees / Wrzeszcz Architekci + mode:lina

House Among The Trees / Wrzeszcz Architekci + mode:lina

Save

House Among The Trees / Wrzeszcz Architekci + mode:lina - Exterior Photography, Garden, CourtyardHouse Among The Trees / Wrzeszcz Architekci + mode:lina - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Lighting, Chair, GlassHouse Among The Trees / Wrzeszcz Architekci + mode:lina - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Wood, Table, ChairHouse Among The Trees / Wrzeszcz Architekci + mode:lina - Image 5 of 13House Among The Trees / Wrzeszcz Architekci + mode:lina - More Images+ 8

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Poznań, Poland
  • Category: Houses
  • Architecture: Borys i Mariusz Wrzeszcz, Maciej Jachowski
  • Interior Design: Anna Kazecka-Włodarczyk, Jerzy Woźniak, Paweł Garus,
  • Garden Design: Krzysztof Janik
  • City: Poznań
  • Country: Poland
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House Among The Trees / Wrzeszcz Architekci + mode:lina - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Przemysław Turlej

Text description provided by the architects. House Among the Trees is the result of a collaboration between two studios: Wrzeszcz Architekci, responsible for the architectural design, and mode:lina™, which developed the interior concept and design. The shared ambition was to create a cohesive environment where architecture, interior space, and the surrounding landscape complement one another. The building was designed by Borys and Mariusz Wrzeszcz, while the interiors were developed by the mode:lina™ team with Anna Kazecka-Włodarczyk as lead designer and Jerzy Woźniak as co-author of the concept. The house was built on a plot densely filled with tall pine trees. From the outset, the project assumed that the building should not compete with its surroundings but instead become a natural extension of them. The architecture takes advantage of the site's potential, opening the house widely towards the landscape.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Wrzeszcz Architekci
Office
mode:lina
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPoland
Cite: "House Among The Trees / Wrzeszcz Architekci + mode:lina" 01 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040519/house-among-the-trees-wrzeszcz-architekci-plus-mode-lina> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags