House Among The Trees / Wrzeszcz Architekci + mode:lina

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Category: Houses

Architecture: Borys i Mariusz Wrzeszcz, Maciej Jachowski

Interior Design: Anna Kazecka-Włodarczyk, Jerzy Woźniak, Paweł Garus,

Garden Design: Krzysztof Janik

City: Poznań

Country: Poland

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Text description provided by the architects. House Among the Trees is the result of a collaboration between two studios: Wrzeszcz Architekci, responsible for the architectural design, and mode:lina™, which developed the interior concept and design. The shared ambition was to create a cohesive environment where architecture, interior space, and the surrounding landscape complement one another. The building was designed by Borys and Mariusz Wrzeszcz, while the interiors were developed by the mode:lina™ team with Anna Kazecka-Włodarczyk as lead designer and Jerzy Woźniak as co-author of the concept. The house was built on a plot densely filled with tall pine trees. From the outset, the project assumed that the building should not compete with its surroundings but instead become a natural extension of them. The architecture takes advantage of the site's potential, opening the house widely towards the landscape.