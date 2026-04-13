Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cabins & Lodges
  4. China
  5. Songtsm Travel Hotel Jiuzhai / Thinking Design

Songtsm Travel Hotel Jiuzhai / Thinking Design

Save

Songtsm Travel Hotel Jiuzhai / Thinking Design - Exterior Photography, WoodSongtsm Travel Hotel Jiuzhai / Thinking Design - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, ChairSongtsm Travel Hotel Jiuzhai / Thinking Design - Interior Photography, Living Room, ChairSongtsm Travel Hotel Jiuzhai / Thinking Design - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, Wood, LightingSongtsm Travel Hotel Jiuzhai / Thinking Design - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Cabins & Lodges
Ngawa Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, China
  • Architects: Thinking Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  8092
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:You Pu
  • Lead Architect: Wu Xiaoyong
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Songtsm Travel Hotel Jiuzhai / Thinking Design - Exterior Photography, Wood
© You Pu

Text description provided by the architects. On a 3,000-meter-high ridge in Jiuzhaigou lies a micro-village of just eight wooden cabins—China's smallest administrative village. It appears pinned against the sky by the wind, coexisting with clouds, fir trees, and rocky terrain. Now, we are tasked with transforming this unique site into a resort. Design here is not about "renovation," but about "recalling": recalling the memories sealed within the land, the breath hidden in the mountain forests and timber, and the traces of time buried in the layered mountains. Let aged wood be rekindled, let old houses rise again, let mountain springs sing once more. Let every piece of old timber return to the slopes, and let every crack tell the story of wind and frost.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Thinking Design
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesChina
Cite: "Songtsm Travel Hotel Jiuzhai / Thinking Design" 13 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040507/songtsm-travel-hotel-jiuzhai-thinking-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags