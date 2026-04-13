Songtsm Travel Hotel Jiuzhai / Thinking Design

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Category: Cabins & Lodges

City: Ngawa Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. On a 3,000-meter-high ridge in Jiuzhaigou lies a micro-village of just eight wooden cabins—China's smallest administrative village. It appears pinned against the sky by the wind, coexisting with clouds, fir trees, and rocky terrain. Now, we are tasked with transforming this unique site into a resort. Design here is not about "renovation," but about "recalling": recalling the memories sealed within the land, the breath hidden in the mountain forests and timber, and the traces of time buried in the layered mountains. Let aged wood be rekindled, let old houses rise again, let mountain springs sing once more. Let every piece of old timber return to the slopes, and let every crack tell the story of wind and frost.