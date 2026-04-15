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Paramedical Training Institute and Parking Structure / VIB Architecture

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Paramedical Training Institute and Parking Structure / VIB Architecture - Image 2 of 22Paramedical Training Institute and Parking Structure / VIB Architecture - Interior Photography, StairsParamedical Training Institute and Parking Structure / VIB Architecture - Exterior Photography, FacadeParamedical Training Institute and Parking Structure / VIB Architecture - Image 5 of 22Paramedical Training Institute and Parking Structure / VIB Architecture - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Healthcare Architecture, Other Facilities, Sustainability
Évreux, France
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Paramedical Training Institute and Parking Structure / VIB Architecture - Image 5 of 22
© Cyrille Lallement

Text description provided by the architects. A school attentive to living systems
Training for healthcare professions implies designing a place capable of supporting demanding learning processes, intense work rhythms, and a daily relationship with people. In Évreux, the new Eure Paramedical Training Institute (IFPE) embodies this ambition through architecture that integrates state-of-the-art educational and technological facilities, attentive to its young users, its landscape context, and current environmental challenges, where the human dimension of the project is closely intertwined with landscape and living systems.

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VIB Architecture
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WoodConcreteBrick

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureEducational ArchitectureOther facilitiesSustainabilityFrance

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WoodConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureEducational ArchitectureOther facilitiesSustainabilityFrance
Cite: "Paramedical Training Institute and Parking Structure / VIB Architecture" 15 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040504/paramedical-training-institute-and-parking-structure-vib-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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