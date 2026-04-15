Paramedical Training Institute and Parking Structure / VIB Architecture

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Text description provided by the architects. A school attentive to living systems

Training for healthcare professions implies designing a place capable of supporting demanding learning processes, intense work rhythms, and a daily relationship with people. In Évreux, the new Eure Paramedical Training Institute (IFPE) embodies this ambition through architecture that integrates state-of-the-art educational and technological facilities, attentive to its young users, its landscape context, and current environmental challenges, where the human dimension of the project is closely intertwined with landscape and living systems.