Paramedical Training Institute and Parking Structure / VIB Architecture

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Architects: VIB Architecture
- Area: 15000 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Cyrille Lallement
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- Category: Healthcare Architecture, Other Facilities, Sustainability
- Client: SHEMA / SPL Évreux Normandie Aménagement for Seine-Eure Hospital Center and Évreux Porte de Normandie
- Construction Cost: €18.5M excl. VAT
- Safety: BATISS
- Cost Consultant: ITE
- Timber Frame: CUILLER
- Partitions: CUILLER
- Timber Structure: AGC
- Waterproofing: JOLY SAS
- External Joinery: LOISON
- Interior Joinery: LA FRATERNELLE
- Floor: REVNOR
- Fittings: LA FRATERNELLE
- Metalwork: LOISON
- Ceiling: SAS BTH
- Elevator: KONE
- City: Évreux
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. A school attentive to living systems
Training for healthcare professions implies designing a place capable of supporting demanding learning processes, intense work rhythms, and a daily relationship with people. In Évreux, the new Eure Paramedical Training Institute (IFPE) embodies this ambition through architecture that integrates state-of-the-art educational and technological facilities, attentive to its young users, its landscape context, and current environmental challenges, where the human dimension of the project is closely intertwined with landscape and living systems.