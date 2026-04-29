A House in a Mountain Meadow / Atelier SAD

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Houses • Malá Úpa, Czechia Architects: Atelier SAD

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 225 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Tomas Soucek

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Aluprof , Berker , Hoxter , Ligne Roset , Meyto , PREFA , Roto

Category: Houses

Lead Team: Adam Jirkal

Design Team: Tomáš Kubák

General Contractor: TFH Dřevěné skeletové domy

City: Malá Úpa

Country: Czechia

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Text description provided by the architects. The house is situated in a unique mountain meadow enclave within a highly protected area of the Krkonoše National Park. It stands on the site of the original cottage; new structures are otherwise not permitted in this zone. The building's floor plan was determined by the size of the building lot, which corresponds to the footprint of the original cottage. Both the lot and the house extend from south to north, creating a roof with a variable slope (45° in the south, 41° in the north).