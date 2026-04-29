A House in a Mountain Meadow / Atelier SAD

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Architects: Atelier SAD
- Area: 225 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Tomas Soucek
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Manufacturers: Aluprof, Berker, Hoxter, Ligne Roset, Meyto, PREFA, Roto
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Text description provided by the architects. The house is situated in a unique mountain meadow enclave within a highly protected area of the Krkonoše National Park. It stands on the site of the original cottage; new structures are otherwise not permitted in this zone. The building's floor plan was determined by the size of the building lot, which corresponds to the footprint of the original cottage. Both the lot and the house extend from south to north, creating a roof with a variable slope (45° in the south, 41° in the north).