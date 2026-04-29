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A House in a Mountain Meadow / Atelier SAD

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A House in a Mountain Meadow / Atelier SAD - Exterior Photography, ForestA House in a Mountain Meadow / Atelier SAD - Interior Photography, Living Room, ChairA House in a Mountain Meadow / Atelier SAD - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, Chair, BeamA House in a Mountain Meadow / Atelier SAD - Image 5 of 25A House in a Mountain Meadow / Atelier SAD - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Malá Úpa, Czechia
  • Architects: Atelier SAD
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  225
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Tomas Soucek
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Aluprof, Berker, Hoxter, Ligne Roset, Meyto, PREFA, Roto
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A House in a Mountain Meadow / Atelier SAD - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Tomas Soucek

Text description provided by the architects. The house is situated in a unique mountain meadow enclave within a highly protected area of the Krkonoše National Park. It stands on the site of the original cottage; new structures are otherwise not permitted in this zone. The building's floor plan was determined by the size of the building lot, which corresponds to the footprint of the original cottage. Both the lot and the house extend from south to north, creating a roof with a variable slope (45° in the south, 41° in the north).

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Atelier SAD
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Wood

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCzechia

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WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCzechia
Cite: "A House in a Mountain Meadow / Atelier SAD" 29 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040493/a-house-in-a-mountain-meadow-atelier-sad> ISSN 0719-8884

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