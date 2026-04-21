El Grove Family Home / Olson Kundig

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Text description provided by the architects. Nestled between the mountains and vineyards of Valle de Guadalupe, in a region celebrated for its vibrant food and wine culture, El Grove is a family home organized as a collection of small buildings. Organized rows of one hundred olive oil trees create a formal entry into the triangular site, filtering views of the property while paying homage to the area's history of olive oil production.