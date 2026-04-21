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El Grove Family Home / Olson Kundig

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El Grove Family Home / Olson Kundig - Image 2 of 11El Grove Family Home / Olson Kundig - Image 3 of 11El Grove Family Home / Olson Kundig - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, ChairEl Grove Family Home / Olson Kundig - Image 5 of 11El Grove Family Home / Olson Kundig - More Images+ 6

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Guadalupe, Mexico
  • Architects: Olson Kundig
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  270
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:César Bejar
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El Grove Family Home / Olson Kundig - Image 2 of 11
© César Bejar

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled between the mountains and vineyards of Valle de Guadalupe, in a region celebrated for its vibrant food and wine culture, El Grove is a family home organized as a collection of small buildings. Organized rows of one hundred olive oil trees create a formal entry into the triangular site, filtering views of the property while paying homage to the area's history of olive oil production.

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Cite: "El Grove Family Home / Olson Kundig" 21 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040492/el-grove-family-home-olson-kundig> ISSN 0719-8884

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