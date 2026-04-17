GLG Residence / Ximenes Leite Arquitetura

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Coordination: Lucas Salina

Project Team: Bianca Rodrigues, Beatriz Rodrigues, Bruno Camargo, Jéssica Oliveira, Alan Cordeiro, Pedro Arakaki, Ariel Steidle

General Construction: Fairbanks & Pilnik Construções Especializadas Ltda

City: Itupeva

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Fazenda da Grama Condominium, in the interior of the state of São Paulo, the GLG Residence emerges from a clear interpretation of volumes and layout to organize the uses of the house. The architecture and interior design project was conceived in an integrated manner, seeking balance between privacy, coexistence, and connection with the surroundings.