GLG Residence / Ximenes Leite Arquitetura

•
Itupeva, Brazil
-
Architects: Ximenes Leite Arquitetura
- Area: 1350 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Felipe Catellari
-
Lead Architects: Bruna Ximenes, André Leite
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Coordination: Lucas Salina
- Project Team: Bianca Rodrigues, Beatriz Rodrigues, Bruno Camargo, Jéssica Oliveira, Alan Cordeiro, Pedro Arakaki, Ariel Steidle
- General Construction: Fairbanks & Pilnik Construções Especializadas Ltda
- City: Itupeva
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Fazenda da Grama Condominium, in the interior of the state of São Paulo, the GLG Residence emerges from a clear interpretation of volumes and layout to organize the uses of the house. The architecture and interior design project was conceived in an integrated manner, seeking balance between privacy, coexistence, and connection with the surroundings.