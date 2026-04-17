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GLG Residence / Ximenes Leite Arquitetura

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GLG Residence / Ximenes Leite Arquitetura - Exterior PhotographyGLG Residence / Ximenes Leite Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, WoodGLG Residence / Ximenes Leite Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, ChairGLG Residence / Ximenes Leite Arquitetura - Exterior PhotographyGLG Residence / Ximenes Leite Arquitetura - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
Itupeva, Brazil
  • Coordination: Lucas Salina
  • Project Team: Bianca Rodrigues, Beatriz Rodrigues, Bruno Camargo, Jéssica Oliveira, Alan Cordeiro, Pedro Arakaki, Ariel Steidle
  • General Construction: Fairbanks & Pilnik Construções Especializadas Ltda
  • City: Itupeva
  • Country: Brazil
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GLG Residence / Ximenes Leite Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Felipe Catellari

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Fazenda da Grama Condominium, in the interior of the state of São Paulo, the GLG Residence emerges from a clear interpretation of volumes and layout to organize the uses of the house. The architecture and interior design project was conceived in an integrated manner, seeking balance between privacy, coexistence, and connection with the surroundings.

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Ximenes Leite Arquitetura
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Cite: "GLG Residence / Ximenes Leite Arquitetura" [Residência GLG / Ximenes Leite Arquitetura] 17 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040490/glg-residence-ximenes-leite-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

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