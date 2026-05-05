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Trama House / Beatriz Henriques Arquitetura

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Trama House / Beatriz Henriques Arquitetura - Image 2 of 27Trama House / Beatriz Henriques Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair, BeamTrama House / Beatriz Henriques Arquitetura - Image 4 of 27Trama House / Beatriz Henriques Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, WoodTrama House / Beatriz Henriques Arquitetura - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
Trancoso, Brazil
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Trama House / Beatriz Henriques Arquitetura - Image 2 of 27
© Oka Fotografia

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Altos de Trancoso condominium, the project was based on studies of wind direction and solar incidence in the region to structure the implementation and spatial organization of this vacation home, thereby ensuring the use of natural resources and providing thermal comfort to the environments. Another ally of the proposal was the landscaping created, which allows the house to open up to sunlight without losing privacy in relation to neighbors. As a complementary strategy, photovoltaic panels were incorporated, enhancing the energy performance of the residence.

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Cite: "Trama House / Beatriz Henriques Arquitetura" [Casa Trama / Beatriz Henriques Arquitetura] 05 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040489/trama-house-beatriz-henriques-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

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