Elmali House / PIN Architects

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Houses • Elmalı, Türkiye Architects: PIN Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 354 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: İbrahim Özbunar

Lead Architects: Salih Kucuktuna, Ekin Arslan Bahçeci, Fikret Sungay

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Text description provided by the architects. Elmali House is located in Elmali Village in Ula, Muğla, at the eastern edge of the village where a natural stream meets the forest. One side is surrounded by pine trees, the other overlooks the southeastern slope of Elmali Village. The project consists of two parcels: a 150 m² single-story modern concrete house with two bedrooms, an open kitchen, terraces, and a pool; and a 90 m² guest house, a traditional Ula village house reconstructed in line with its original character.