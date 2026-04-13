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Elmali House / PIN Architects

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Elmali House / PIN Architects - Image 2 of 43Elmali House / PIN Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Lighting, CountertopElmali House / PIN Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, ChairElmali House / PIN Architects - Exterior PhotographyElmali House / PIN Architects - More Images+ 38

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Elmalı, Türkiye
  • Architects: PIN Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  354
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:İbrahim Özbunar
  • Lead Architects: Salih Kucuktuna, Ekin Arslan Bahçeci, Fikret Sungay
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Elmali House / PIN Architects - Image 2 of 43
© İbrahim Özbunar

Text description provided by the architects. Elmali House is located in Elmali Village in Ula, Muğla, at the eastern edge of the village where a natural stream meets the forest. One side is surrounded by pine trees, the other overlooks the southeastern slope of Elmali Village. The project consists of two parcels: a 150 m² single-story modern concrete house with two bedrooms, an open kitchen, terraces, and a pool; and a 90 m² guest house, a traditional Ula village house reconstructed in line with its original character.

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PIN Architects
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WoodStoneConcrete

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Cite: "Elmali House / PIN Architects" 13 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040478/elmali-house-pin-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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