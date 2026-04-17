The House of the Green Pond / aceboXalonso studio

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Houses, Renovation • Madrid, Spain Architects: aceboXalonso studio

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Lead Architects: Victoria Acebo, Ángel Alonso

Category: Houses, Renovation

Quantity Surveyors: Javier Gonzalez, Javier Mach

Construction Company: Fernando Roca. Buril estudio

City: Madrid

Country: Spain

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Text description provided by the architects. In 1971, the then-owners of a row-end single-family home located in one of the historical neighborhoods of Madrid incorporated into it one of the iconic objects of the imagery of developmental Spain: the blue pool. For their private use, they decided to build a pool, sacrificing nearly all of the twenty-eight square meters that made up the backyard of their home, which until then had been a place for children's revelry and a respite from domestic tasks. It is possible that the decision was made simply in response to changing circumstances: with the children grown and the housekeeper working outside the home, the yard fell into disuse; or perhaps, it was the pool, as a fantasy imported from postcards of sun and tourism, that managed to carve out a place as a desire among other domestic needs.