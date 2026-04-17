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The House of the Green Pond / aceboXalonso studio

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The House of the Green Pond / aceboXalonso studio - Image 2 of 29The House of the Green Pond / aceboXalonso studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, ChairThe House of the Green Pond / aceboXalonso studio - Interior Photography, ConcreteThe House of the Green Pond / aceboXalonso studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, BeamThe House of the Green Pond / aceboXalonso studio - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses, Renovation
Madrid, Spain
  • Architects: aceboXalonso studio
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Lead Architects: Victoria Acebo, Ángel Alonso
  • Category: Houses, Renovation
  • Quantity Surveyors: Javier Gonzalez, Javier Mach
  • Construction Company: Fernando Roca. Buril estudio
  • City: Madrid
  • Country: Spain
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The House of the Green Pond / aceboXalonso studio - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Germán Saiz

Text description provided by the architects. In 1971, the then-owners of a row-end single-family home located in one of the historical neighborhoods of Madrid incorporated into it one of the iconic objects of the imagery of developmental Spain: the blue pool. For their private use, they decided to build a pool, sacrificing nearly all of the twenty-eight square meters that made up the backyard of their home, which until then had been a place for children's revelry and a respite from domestic tasks. It is possible that the decision was made simply in response to changing circumstances: with the children grown and the housekeeper working outside the home, the yard fell into disuse; or perhaps, it was the pool, as a fantasy imported from postcards of sun and tourism, that managed to carve out a place as a desire among other domestic needs.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationSpain
Cite: "The House of the Green Pond / aceboXalonso studio" [La casa de la charca verde / aceboXalonso studio] 17 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040472/the-house-of-the-green-pond-aceboxalonso-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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