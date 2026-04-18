Islington House / Architecture for London + Hamish Vincent Design

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Text description provided by the architects. When principal designer Hamish Vincent Design approached Architecture for London for the second time to collaborate on a client project in Islington, the chemistry was set to produce a standout home. Set in the Canonbury Conservation Area, on the southern side of St Paul's Road, this Neo Georgian home forms part of a terrace of nine post-war rebuilt houses. When the client approached HVD to help source their dream home in Islington, it became obvious that this house was the perfect fit. The client was drawn to pretty Georgian architecture but was advised that a typical listed Islington townhouse would present significant constraints when attempting to achieve their desired open-plan layout. This non-listed property, with the external façade of a Georgian townhouse, therefore offered the perfect solution.