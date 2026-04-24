House in the Meadow / Team Tonbo

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Laren, The Netherlands
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Architects: Team Tonbo
- Area: 180 m²
- Year: 2025
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Manufacturers: Schüco
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- Category: Houses
- Design Team: Ruud Visser, Fumi Hoshino
- Interior Design: Rosa Jonkman
- General Contractor: Het Woud hout- en timmerwerken
- Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Peet Klimaattechniek
- City: Laren
- Country: The Netherlands
Text description provided by the architects. The starting point for the design was the site: a plot where farm sheds and stables once stood, with uninterrupted views over meadows and woodland. The clients are a couple without children and did not want a house larger than necessary. Their program consisted of three parts: living, sleeping, and eating.