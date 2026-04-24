House in the Meadow / Team Tonbo

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Houses • Laren, The Netherlands Architects: Team Tonbo

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 180 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Schüco

Category: Houses

Design Team: Ruud Visser, Fumi Hoshino

Interior Design: Rosa Jonkman

General Contractor: Het Woud hout- en timmerwerken

Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Peet Klimaattechniek

City: Laren

Country: The Netherlands

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Text description provided by the architects. The starting point for the design was the site: a plot where farm sheds and stables once stood, with uninterrupted views over meadows and woodland. The clients are a couple without children and did not want a house larger than necessary. Their program consisted of three parts: living, sleeping, and eating.