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House in the Meadow / Team Tonbo

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House in the Meadow / Team Tonbo - Exterior PhotographyHouse in the Meadow / Team Tonbo - Interior Photography, WoodHouse in the Meadow / Team Tonbo - Interior PhotographyHouse in the Meadow / Team Tonbo - Exterior PhotographyHouse in the Meadow / Team Tonbo - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Laren, The Netherlands
  • Architects: Team Tonbo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  180
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Schüco
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Ruud Visser, Fumi Hoshino
  • Interior Design: Rosa Jonkman
  • General Contractor: Het Woud hout- en timmerwerken
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Peet Klimaattechniek
  • City: Laren
  • Country: The Netherlands
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House in the Meadow / Team Tonbo - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of Team Tonbo

Text description provided by the architects. The starting point for the design was the site: a plot where farm sheds and stables once stood, with uninterrupted views over meadows and woodland. The clients are a couple without children and did not want a house larger than necessary. Their program consisted of three parts: living, sleeping, and eating.

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Team Tonbo
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WoodGlassBrick

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Cite: "House in the Meadow / Team Tonbo" 24 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040449/house-in-the-meadow-team-tonbo> ISSN 0719-8884

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