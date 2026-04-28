Ameba Branch / BAUEN

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Text description provided by the architects. A bank is not a building: it is an agreement, an ecosystem of trust. The amoeba is born from this idea: roofs that float, made of thousands of bricks that, together, raise something much greater. An open architecture, without hierarchies, honest and accessible from all sides. A living surface that breathes with the climate, transforms the technical into poetic, and embraces instead of imposing. The amoeba is not just an aesthetic gesture. It is a statement of principles. A manifesto in brick.