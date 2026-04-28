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Ameba Branch / BAUEN

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Ameba Branch / BAUEN - Image 2 of 24Ameba Branch / BAUEN - Exterior PhotographyAmeba Branch / BAUEN - Image 4 of 24Ameba Branch / BAUEN - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair, Glass, BeamAmeba Branch / BAUEN - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Services
Asunción, Paraguay
  • Architects: BAUEN
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  408
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:BAUEN
  • Category: Services
  • Team Lead: Aldo Cristaldo
  • Design Team: Saúl Acosta, Ana Ponti, Juan Romero
  • Technical Team: Tamara Pappalardo, Hernán Morínigo, Nilze Cantero
  • City: Asunción
  • Country: Paraguay
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Ameba Branch / BAUEN - Image 2 of 24
© BAUEN

Text description provided by the architects. A bank is not a building: it is an agreement, an ecosystem of trust. The amoeba is born from this idea: roofs that float, made of thousands of bricks that, together, raise something much greater. An open architecture, without hierarchies, honest and accessible from all sides. A living surface that breathes with the climate, transforms the technical into poetic, and embraces instead of imposing. The amoeba is not just an aesthetic gesture. It is a statement of principles. A manifesto in brick.

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BAUEN
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Cite: "Ameba Branch / BAUEN" [Sucursal Ensayo Ameba / BAUEN] 28 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040446/ameba-branch-bauen> ISSN 0719-8884

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