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Bersatu House / Estudio D3B

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Bersatu House / Estudio D3B - Exterior Photography, WoodBersatu House / Estudio D3B - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, ChairBersatu House / Estudio D3B - Exterior PhotographyBersatu House / Estudio D3B - Image 5 of 29Bersatu House / Estudio D3B - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Santa Teresa, Costa Rica
  • Category: Houses
  • Technical Team: Ismael Arroyo, Shiary Martinez
  • General Construction: GFM - Gianfranco Michelini
  • City: Santa Teresa
  • Country: Costa Rica
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Bersatu House / Estudio D3B - Exterior Photography
© Depth Lens - Alvaro Fonseca

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Bersatu is envisioned as a meeting place for a family that lives in different parts of the world and finds in this house a space to gather. The design aims to articulate family memory, climate, and landscape to provide a home experience in nature.

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Estudio D3B
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Wood

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCosta Rica

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WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCosta Rica
Cite: "Bersatu House / Estudio D3B" [Casa Bersatu / Estudio D3B] 30 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040445/bersatu-house-estudio-d3b> ISSN 0719-8884

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