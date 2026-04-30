Bersatu House / Estudio D3B

•
Santa Teresa, Costa Rica
-
Architects: Estudio D3B
- Area: 250 m²
- Year: 2022
-
Photographs:Depth Lens - Alvaro Fonseca
-
Lead Architect: Demian Bournissen
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Houses
- Technical Team: Ismael Arroyo, Shiary Martinez
- General Construction: GFM - Gianfranco Michelini
- City: Santa Teresa
- Country: Costa Rica
Text description provided by the architects. Casa Bersatu is envisioned as a meeting place for a family that lives in different parts of the world and finds in this house a space to gather. The design aims to articulate family memory, climate, and landscape to provide a home experience in nature.