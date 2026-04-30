Bersatu House / Estudio D3B

+ 24

Category: Houses

Technical Team: Ismael Arroyo, Shiary Martinez

General Construction: GFM - Gianfranco Michelini

City: Santa Teresa

Country: Costa Rica

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Bersatu is envisioned as a meeting place for a family that lives in different parts of the world and finds in this house a space to gather. The design aims to articulate family memory, climate, and landscape to provide a home experience in nature.