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GS House / Studio FP02

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GS House / Studio FP02 - Image 2 of 30GS House / Studio FP02 - Exterior Photography, ConcreteGS House / Studio FP02 - Image 4 of 30GS House / Studio FP02 - Image 5 of 30GS House / Studio FP02 - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
Goiânia, Brazil
  • Architects: Studio FP02
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  545
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  AutoDesk, CRJ Esquadrias, Chaos, Deca, Docol, Gruta Mármores e Granitos, Interpam, OG Planejados, Portobello, Trimble, casual móveis
  • Lead Architects: Fernando Pinto, Pedro Nogueira, Juliana Braga
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GS House / Studio FP02 - Image 2 of 30
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

Text description provided by the architects. Set on an area of approximately 2,400 m², in a gated community, this residence emerges from a direct relationship with the landscape. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac, the front of the lot opens up to a preservation area with a spring, allowing the house to be practically surrounded by the existing vegetation.

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Studio FP02
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "GS House / Studio FP02" [Casa GS / Studio FP02] 21 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040443/gs-house-studio-fp02> ISSN 0719-8884

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