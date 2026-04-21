GS House / Studio FP02

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Goiânia, Brazil
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Architects: Studio FP02
- Area: 545 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
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Manufacturers: AutoDesk, CRJ Esquadrias, Chaos, Deca, Docol, Gruta Mármores e Granitos, Interpam, OG Planejados, Portobello, Trimble, casual móveis
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Lead Architects: Fernando Pinto, Pedro Nogueira, Juliana Braga
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Coordination: Fernando Pinto, Pedro Nogueira
- Project Team: Juliana Braga
- City: Goiânia
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Set on an area of approximately 2,400 m², in a gated community, this residence emerges from a direct relationship with the landscape. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac, the front of the lot opens up to a preservation area with a spring, allowing the house to be practically surrounded by the existing vegetation.