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A House, Resident and Milk Delivery Service / Meguro Architecture Laboratory

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A House, Resident and Milk Delivery Service / Meguro Architecture Laboratory - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, GlassA House, Resident and Milk Delivery Service / Meguro Architecture Laboratory - Interior Photography, Dining room, WoodA House, Resident and Milk Delivery Service / Meguro Architecture Laboratory - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Glass, ChairA House, Resident and Milk Delivery Service / Meguro Architecture Laboratory - Interior Photography, Living Room, WoodA House, Resident and Milk Delivery Service / Meguro Architecture Laboratory - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses, Renovation
Tokyo, Japan
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A House, Resident and Milk Delivery Service / Meguro Architecture Laboratory - Exterior Photography
© Shun Fukuda

Text description provided by the architects. A House is a renovation of a wooden house that had become an unauthorised structure due to r repeated extensions and alterations since it was constructed 100 years ago. The processes to bring this house back into compliance with the current building regulations and reapply for planning permission involved 1) removing the unauthorised extensions, 2) constructing a new foundation inside the existing structure for seismic reinforcement, and 3) applying fire-resistant wall cladding. The renovation of A House can be used as a case study to explore the possibilities for other wooden structures with similar conditions.

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Meguro Architecture Laboratory
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Wood

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationJapan

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WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationJapan
Cite: "A House, Resident and Milk Delivery Service / Meguro Architecture Laboratory" 10 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040435/a-house-resident-and-milk-delivery-service-meguro-architecture-laboratory> ISSN 0719-8884

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