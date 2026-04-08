Two Gabled Volumes, One Landscape / BRBB Architects

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Text description provided by the architects. The Shin-Dae-Ri House in Hoengseong was designed for an elderly couple seeking to leave behind their long life in Seoul and settle into a quieter existence immersed in nature. The site is located in a small mountain village in Gangwon Province, where the land rises toward a wooded hillside at the back and opens toward a valley with a stream in front. Surrounded by layered mountain ridges, the house is conceived as a place where the couple can cultivate a garden, tend a small field, and experience the changing seasons as part of their daily life.