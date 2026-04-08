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Two Gabled Volumes, One Landscape / BRBB Architects

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Two Gabled Volumes, One Landscape / BRBB Architects - Exterior PhotographyTwo Gabled Volumes, One Landscape / BRBB Architects - Image 3 of 20Two Gabled Volumes, One Landscape / BRBB Architects - Interior Photography, WoodTwo Gabled Volumes, One Landscape / BRBB Architects - Exterior PhotographyTwo Gabled Volumes, One Landscape / BRBB Architects - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Hoengseong-gun, South Korea
  • Architects: BRBB Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  317
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Seokgue Hong
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Two Gabled Volumes, One Landscape / BRBB Architects - Exterior Photography
© Seokgue Hong

Text description provided by the architects. The Shin-Dae-Ri House in Hoengseong was designed for an elderly couple seeking to leave behind their long life in Seoul and settle into a quieter existence immersed in nature. The site is located in a small mountain village in Gangwon Province, where the land rises toward a wooded hillside at the back and opens toward a valley with a stream in front. Surrounded by layered mountain ridges, the house is conceived as a place where the couple can cultivate a garden, tend a small field, and experience the changing seasons as part of their daily life.

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WoodConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSouth Korea

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WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSouth Korea
Cite: "Two Gabled Volumes, One Landscape / BRBB Architects" 08 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040427/two-gabled-volumes-one-landscape-brbb-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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