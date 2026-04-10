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Tull Weekend Home / Rei Mitsui Architects

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Tull Weekend Home / Rei Mitsui Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairTull Weekend Home / Rei Mitsui Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, GlassTull Weekend Home / Rei Mitsui Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, Handrail, GlassTull Weekend Home / Rei Mitsui Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamTull Weekend Home / Rei Mitsui Architects - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Karuizawa, Japan
  • Architects: Rei Mitsui Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  101
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yoichi Onoda, Jérémie Souteyrat
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Dining Room Lighting / FOSCARINI / APLOMB MINI, Dining Room Table / WOOD YOU LIKE COMPANY / CHU SAKUSEN TABLE, Kitchen Countertop / MATSUOKA / Solid stainless steel, Hot Vibration Finish, Post and Beam / Tsujikei-Meiboku / Kitayama-sugi (Japanese red ceder)
  • Lead Architects: Rei Mitsui
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Tull Weekend Home / Rei Mitsui Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Jérémie Souteyrat

Text description provided by the architects. This weekend retreat is set within a mountain forest, designed as a grounded place of dwelling immersed in nature. Typically, mountain vacation homes are elevated on slopes to offer stunning views, but through dialogues with the client, it became evident that being close to the ground, without detachment from nature, was more important than floating for the view.

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Rei Mitsui Architects
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Cite: "Tull Weekend Home / Rei Mitsui Architects" 10 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040426/tull-weekend-home> ISSN 0719-8884

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