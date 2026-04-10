Tull Weekend Home / Rei Mitsui Architects

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Houses • Karuizawa, Japan Architects: Rei Mitsui Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 101 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Yoichi Onoda, Jérémie Souteyrat

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Dining Room Lighting / FOSCARINI / APLOMB MINI , Dining Room Table / WOOD YOU LIKE COMPANY / CHU SAKUSEN TABLE , Kitchen Countertop / MATSUOKA / Solid stainless steel, Hot Vibration Finish , Post and Beam / Tsujikei-Meiboku / Kitayama-sugi (Japanese red ceder)

Lead Architects: Rei Mitsui

Category: Houses

Lead Team: Ryosuke Hara

General Contractor: Daiichi Kensetsu Co., Ltd.

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ryotaro Sakata Structural Engineers

City: Karuizawa

Country: Japan

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Text description provided by the architects. This weekend retreat is set within a mountain forest, designed as a grounded place of dwelling immersed in nature. Typically, mountain vacation homes are elevated on slopes to offer stunning views, but through dialogues with the client, it became evident that being close to the ground, without detachment from nature, was more important than floating for the view.