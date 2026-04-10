Tull Weekend Home / Rei Mitsui Architects

-
Architects: Rei Mitsui Architects
- Area: 101 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Yoichi Onoda, Jérémie Souteyrat
-
Manufacturers: Dining Room Lighting / FOSCARINI / APLOMB MINI, Dining Room Table / WOOD YOU LIKE COMPANY / CHU SAKUSEN TABLE, Kitchen Countertop / MATSUOKA / Solid stainless steel, Hot Vibration Finish, Post and Beam / Tsujikei-Meiboku / Kitayama-sugi (Japanese red ceder)
-
Lead Architects: Rei Mitsui
More SpecsLess Specs
Text description provided by the architects. This weekend retreat is set within a mountain forest, designed as a grounded place of dwelling immersed in nature. Typically, mountain vacation homes are elevated on slopes to offer stunning views, but through dialogues with the client, it became evident that being close to the ground, without detachment from nature, was more important than floating for the view.