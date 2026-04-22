House of Ashes / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual

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Architects: TACO taller de arquitectura contextual
- Area: 626 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Manolo R. Solís
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Lead Architect: Carlos Patrón Ibarra
Text description provided by the architects. Casa Ceniza is a single-family home conceived as a massive geometric volume that protects itself from the street while creating an internal landscape of patios, water, and vegetation. Closed off from the outside and open to gardens and interior patios, the house proposes an introspective architecture where spaces are gradually revealed along the journey.