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House of Ashes / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual

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House of Ashes / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual - Interior Photography, WoodHouse of Ashes / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual - Exterior Photography, ConcreteHouse of Ashes / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual - Interior Photography, ConcreteHouse of Ashes / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual - Interior Photography, Wood, ConcreteHouse of Ashes / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Ciudad de México, Mexico
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Kristell Guillen, Daniel Ruíz
  • City: Ciudad de México
  • Country: Mexico
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House of Ashes / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Manolo R. Solís

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Ceniza is a single-family home conceived as a massive geometric volume that protects itself from the street while creating an internal landscape of patios, water, and vegetation. Closed off from the outside and open to gardens and interior patios, the house proposes an introspective architecture where spaces are gradually revealed along the journey.

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TACO taller de arquitectura contextual
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Cite: "House of Ashes / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual " [Casa Ceniza / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual ] 22 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040423/house-of-ashes-taco-taller-de-arquitectura-contextual> ISSN 0719-8884

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