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Stand for Circo de Ideias / fala

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Stand for Circo de Ideias / fala - Image 13 of 26Stand for Circo de Ideias / fala - Interior Photography, ShelvingStand for Circo de Ideias / fala - Interior Photography, ShelvingStand for Circo de Ideias / fala - Interior Photography, ShelvingStand for Circo de Ideias / fala - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Other Structures
Porto, Portugal
  • Architects: fala
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  10
  • Category: Other Structures
  • Equipe De Projeto: Filipe Magalhães, Ana Luisa Soares, Ahmed Belkhodja, Lera Samovich
  • Produçao: Artworks
  • City: Porto
  • Country: Portugal
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Stand for Circo de Ideias / fala - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Francisco Ascensão

Text description provided by the architects. One among many standard stands at the book fair, a 3-by-3-metre footprint tasked with holding little more than shelves and a counter. the budget, predictably, was limited. within this almost generic brief, the project accepts its condition as an installation, but refuses its expected neutrality. it works instead with what is already there: leftover metal profiles of different sections, repainted in a deliberately fresh, almost excessive palette.

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Cite: "Stand for Circo de Ideias / fala" [Stand para Circo de Ideias / fala] 15 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040408/stand-for-circo-de-ideias-fala> ISSN 0719-8884

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