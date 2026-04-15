Stand for Circo de Ideias / fala

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Category: Other Structures

Equipe De Projeto: Filipe Magalhães, Ana Luisa Soares, Ahmed Belkhodja, Lera Samovich

Produçao: Artworks

City: Porto

Country: Portugal

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Text description provided by the architects. One among many standard stands at the book fair, a 3-by-3-metre footprint tasked with holding little more than shelves and a counter. the budget, predictably, was limited. within this almost generic brief, the project accepts its condition as an installation, but refuses its expected neutrality. it works instead with what is already there: leftover metal profiles of different sections, repainted in a deliberately fresh, almost excessive palette.