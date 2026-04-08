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Not a Hotel Setouchi Resort / BIG

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Not a Hotel Setouchi Resort / BIG - Image 2 of 26Not a Hotel Setouchi Resort / BIG - Image 3 of 26Not a Hotel Setouchi Resort / BIG - Interior Photography, CoastNot a Hotel Setouchi Resort / BIG - Image 5 of 26Not a Hotel Setouchi Resort / BIG - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Hotels, Sustainability
Setouchi, Japan
  • Partners In Charge: Bjarke Ingels, Leon Rost
  • Project Manager: Yu Inamoto
  • Design Lead: Ryohei Koike
  • Project Architect: Mamoru Hoshi
  • Project Team: Ahmad Tabbakh, Andrea Megan Hektor, Casey Tucker, Christina Papadopoulou, Cullen Yoshihiko Fu, Don Chen, Jan Leenknegt, Konstantinos Koutsoupakis, Margaret Tyrpa, Matthew Lau, Naysan John Foroudi, Oskar Alfred Maly, Paul Heberle, Pavel Tomek, and Sang Ha Jung
  • Client: NOT A HOTEL
  • Collaborators: Maeda Corporation, Arup Japan, 1moku, NOSIGHT, BOCS, MIR, LIT design
  • City: Setouchi
  • Country: Japan
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Not a Hotel Setouchi Resort / BIG - Image 6 of 26
© Kenta Hasegawa

Text description provided by the architects. Surrounded by the Seto Inland Sea, NOT A HOTEL's newest resort – NOT A HOTEL Setouchi – is now open on the remote island of Sagishima. The three distinct villas are made of soil directly from the site using the traditional rammed earth technique, carved into the island's mountainous terrain. Made up of three villas, a beachfront restaurant, and a private beach, NOT A HOTEL Setouchi is set on a 30,000-m2 site on the southwestern cape of Sagishima. Designed by BIG with construction taking less than two years, fractional ownership was offered through NOT A HOTEL's shared ownership model, building upon the brand's network of luxury vacation homes across Japan.

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Cite: "Not a Hotel Setouchi Resort / BIG" 08 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040404/not-a-hotel-setouchi-resort-big> ISSN 0719-8884

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