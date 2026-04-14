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House in a Garden / Edition Office

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House in a Garden / Edition Office - Image 2 of 18House in a Garden / Edition Office - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WoodHouse in a Garden / Edition Office - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairHouse in a Garden / Edition Office - Interior Photography, WoodHouse in a Garden / Edition Office - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses, Sustainability
Melbourne, Australia
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House in a Garden / Edition Office - Image 2 of 18
© Maxime Delvaux

Text description provided by the architects. There is something familiar in Grant Nimmo's paintings of lush, forested landscapes. The deeply enriching emotional response to being within the time, the temperature, the sounds, and the colours of the natural world. They depict, with a hauntingly beautiful degree of realism, the feeling of being within the complexity of spaces framed within a thickly planted landscape. Their existence today feels almost archival, as if they record an environment increasingly diminishing, still within reach, but only just. Spaces are connected, overlap, and peek out from behind trees. They shift and bend around the life and depth of the landscape. They are connected.

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Cite: "House in a Garden / Edition Office" 14 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040401/house-in-a-garden-edition-office> ISSN 0719-8884

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