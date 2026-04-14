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Itaipava Farm / Lucas Jimeno Dualde

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Itaipava Farm / Lucas Jimeno Dualde - Exterior PhotographyItaipava Farm / Lucas Jimeno Dualde - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Table, Chair, BeamItaipava Farm / Lucas Jimeno Dualde - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, ChairItaipava Farm / Lucas Jimeno Dualde - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Chair, BeamItaipava Farm / Lucas Jimeno Dualde - More Images+ 30

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
Itaipava, Brazil
  • Architects: Lucas Jimeno Dualde
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  572
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ruy Teixeira
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Leilão Design , Lucas Jimeno Dualde, Olaria, Unknown (Removed), Unknown (Removed)
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Itaipava Farm / Lucas Jimeno Dualde - Exterior Photography
© Ruy Teixeira

Text description provided by the architects. There are projects that begin long before the design. In Itaipava, in the Fluminense mountains, an old stable from the São João de Icaraí Farm stood as the last vestige of a rural past: an isolated, silent volume, surrounded by vegetation. When we were invited to intervene in the property, the central question was not just to renovate a building that is almost 80 years old, but to understand how to transform this agricultural space into a contemporary country house, without erasing the geography and identity of the place.

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Lucas Jimeno Dualde
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Cite: "Itaipava Farm / Lucas Jimeno Dualde" [Fazenda Itaipava / Lucas Jimeno Dualde] 14 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040399/itaipava-farm-lucas-jimeno-dualde> ISSN 0719-8884

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