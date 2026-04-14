Itaipava Farm / Lucas Jimeno Dualde

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Coordination: Lucas Jimeno Dualde

Project Team: Augusto Kenji, Pablo Resende

City: Itaipava

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. There are projects that begin long before the design. In Itaipava, in the Fluminense mountains, an old stable from the São João de Icaraí Farm stood as the last vestige of a rural past: an isolated, silent volume, surrounded by vegetation. When we were invited to intervene in the property, the central question was not just to renovate a building that is almost 80 years old, but to understand how to transform this agricultural space into a contemporary country house, without erasing the geography and identity of the place.