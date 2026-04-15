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Eucalyptus House / Julia Yako + Laura Marino

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Eucalyptus House / Julia Yako + Laura Marino - Exterior Photography, Glass, BalconyEucalyptus House / Julia Yako + Laura Marino - Image 3 of 24Eucalyptus House / Julia Yako + Laura Marino - Interior Photography, Living Room, ChairEucalyptus House / Julia Yako + Laura Marino - Image 5 of 24Eucalyptus House / Julia Yako + Laura Marino - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Martínez, Argentina
  • Category: Houses
  • Technical Team: Manuel Lanus, Rosa Oks
  • General Construction: Errecon
  • City: Martínez
  • Country: Argentina
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Eucalyptus House / Julia Yako + Laura Marino - Image 3 of 24
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the neighborhood of Martínez, north of Buenos Aires and just meters from the Río de la Plata, a contemporary residence is developed within a subdivision landscaped by Carlos Thays on an old estate from the early 20th century. The presence of a large white eucalyptus tree defines the implantation and organizes the project, which is conceived as a volume that embraces an interior courtyard.

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Julia Yako
Office
Laura Marino
Office

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Concrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina

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ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "Eucalyptus House / Julia Yako + Laura Marino" [Casa Eucalipto / Julia Yako + Laura Marino] 15 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040398/eucalyptus-house-julia-yako-plus-laura-marino> ISSN 0719-8884

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