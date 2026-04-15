Eucalyptus House / Julia Yako + Laura Marino

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Architects: Julia Yako, Laura Marino
- Area: 200 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Javier Agustín Rojas
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Text description provided by the architects. Located in the neighborhood of Martínez, north of Buenos Aires and just meters from the Río de la Plata, a contemporary residence is developed within a subdivision landscaped by Carlos Thays on an old estate from the early 20th century. The presence of a large white eucalyptus tree defines the implantation and organizes the project, which is conceived as a volume that embraces an interior courtyard.