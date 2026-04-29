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House 17-JB / Luiz Volpato Arquitetura

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House 17-JB / Luiz Volpato Arquitetura - Image 2 of 38House 17-JB / Luiz Volpato Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Bedroom, WoodHouse 17-JB / Luiz Volpato Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Lighting, SofaHouse 17-JB / Luiz Volpato Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamHouse 17-JB / Luiz Volpato Arquitetura - More Images+ 33

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
Curitiba, Brazil
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House 17-JB / Luiz Volpato Arquitetura - Image 2 of 38
© Eduardo Macarios

Text description provided by the architects. Casa 17-JB is located in a condominium in the city of Curitiba, in southern Brazil. The project originated from a request by a client close to the team, of Italian descent, an architecture enthusiast eager to work together with the office to find the suitable land for the construction of their new residence amidst nature. The choice of the lot was defined by two decisive conditions: the presence of a native forest protected by environmental legislation and the steep topography. These restrictions directly guided the architectural proposal.

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Cite: "House 17-JB / Luiz Volpato Arquitetura" [Casa 17-JB / Luiz Volpato Arquitetura] 29 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040396/house-17-jb-luiz-volpato-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

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