Sayuwon Park Visiting Center Gate / liveraniandrea

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Category: Visitor Center, Cultural Architecture

Lead Team: Andrea Liverani

Technical Team: Jee Hong Kim

Design Team: liveraniandrea

General Contractor: IL WON Construction

City: Daegu

Country: South Korea

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Text description provided by the architects. From the first idea by the chairman Yoo Jaesung in 2013, it is a private park ( from 2020 open to the public) where selected architects, artists, landscaper design are invited to dialogue with the natural landscape. The site covers an area totaling 330,000 m2 and takes about three hours to look around in its entirety. The park includes architecture by Alvaro Siza, Seung h-sang (IROJE), Wook Choi, Matsunobu Kawagishi, and Jung Young-sun ( landscape architect)