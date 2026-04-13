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Writing Cabin / Olin Petzold

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Writing Cabin / Olin Petzold - Image 2 of 11Writing Cabin / Olin Petzold - Image 3 of 11Writing Cabin / Olin Petzold - Interior Photography, WoodWriting Cabin / Olin Petzold - Image 5 of 11Writing Cabin / Olin Petzold - More Images+ 6

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Cabins & Lodges, Residential Architecture
Onsernone, Switzerland
  • Architects: Olin Petzold
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  12
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Peter Tillessen
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Writing Cabin / Olin Petzold - Image 2 of 11
© Peter Tillessen

Text description provided by the architects. In early 2024, a Swiss artist and climate activist approached me with a request for a secluded retreat in the woods of his property. Paying homage to Henry David Thoreau, the idea was born to spend time in the woods, concentrating on writing and conceptualising the client's activism.

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Olin Petzold
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WoodPlastic

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesResidential ArchitectureSwitzerland

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WoodPlasticProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesResidential ArchitectureSwitzerland
Cite: "Writing Cabin / Olin Petzold" 13 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040393/writing-cabin-olin-petzold> ISSN 0719-8884

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