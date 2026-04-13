Writing Cabin / Olin Petzold

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Onsernone, Switzerland
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Architects: Olin Petzold
- Area: 12 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Peter Tillessen
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- Category: Cabins & Lodges, Residential Architecture
- Design Team: Olin Petzold
- City: Onsernone
- Country: Switzerland
Text description provided by the architects. In early 2024, a Swiss artist and climate activist approached me with a request for a secluded retreat in the woods of his property. Paying homage to Henry David Thoreau, the idea was born to spend time in the woods, concentrating on writing and conceptualising the client's activism.