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Moffat Morphing House / Arcke

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Moffat Morphing House / Arcke - Exterior Photography, CourtyardMoffat Morphing House / Arcke - Exterior PhotographyMoffat Morphing House / Arcke - Interior Photography, Wood, DoorMoffat Morphing House / Arcke - Interior Photography, Wood, GlassMoffat Morphing House / Arcke - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
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Queensland, Australia
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Moffat Morphing House / Arcke - Exterior Photography, Courtyard
© Christopher Frederick Jones

Text description provided by the architects. One block back from the surf break at Moffat Heads, on Queensland's Sunshine Coast, this compact (75m² internal area) home inhabits the rear of a classic beach shack. Inspired by our clients' passion for camping, entertaining, and being outdoors, Moffat Morphing House was conceptualised as a sustainable, small-footprint house for a couple to enjoy in their semi-retirement. 

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Cite: "Moffat Morphing House / Arcke" 07 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040387/moffat-morphing-house-arcke> ISSN 0719-8884

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