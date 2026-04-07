Moffat Morphing House / Arcke

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Text description provided by the architects. One block back from the surf break at Moffat Heads, on Queensland's Sunshine Coast, this compact (75m² internal area) home inhabits the rear of a classic beach shack. Inspired by our clients' passion for camping, entertaining, and being outdoors, Moffat Morphing House was conceptualised as a sustainable, small-footprint house for a couple to enjoy in their semi-retirement.