Old Folk House in Iwakura / td-Atelier

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Architects: td-Atelier
- Area: 150 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Kohei Matsumura
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Manufacturers: IRIS OHYAMA, Panasonic, Sanei, Toto, toolbox
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Lead Architects: Masaharu Tada, Shojiro Endo
- Category: Houses, Renovation
- Design Team: Ayane Abe
- Landscape Architecture: Michikusa,co.Ltd.
- City: Kyoto
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. This project is the renovation of a traditional house located in Iwakura, in the northern part of Kyoto City. Although its exact origin is unclear, it is presumed to be a farmhouse built in the Meiji period. According to archival research, the building conforms to the typology of the "Iwakura-type minka (folk house)." This regional house type is characterized by a linear doma (earthen-floored passage) running north–south, with rooms arranged alongside it, and by a robust timber beam structure. The building is therefore considered to date from the late Edo to the Meiji period. Further investigation, including registry records and architectural surveys, revealed that extensions and alterations were carried out in the 1970s.