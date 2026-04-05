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Old Folk House in Iwakura / td-Atelier

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Old Folk House in Iwakura / td-Atelier - Interior Photography, WoodOld Folk House in Iwakura / td-Atelier - Image 4 of 19Old Folk House in Iwakura / td-Atelier - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, BeamOld Folk House in Iwakura / td-Atelier - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Door, GlassOld Folk House in Iwakura / td-Atelier - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses, Renovation
Kyoto, Japan
  • Architects: td-Atelier
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Kohei Matsumura
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  IRIS OHYAMA, Panasonic, Sanei, Toto, toolbox
  • Lead Architects: Masaharu Tada, Shojiro Endo
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Old Folk House in Iwakura / td-Atelier - Exterior Photography, Wood, Door, Balcony
© Kohei Matsumura

Text description provided by the architects. This project is the renovation of a traditional house located in Iwakura, in the northern part of Kyoto City. Although its exact origin is unclear, it is presumed to be a farmhouse built in the Meiji period. According to archival research, the building conforms to the typology of the "Iwakura-type minka (folk house)." This regional house type is characterized by a linear doma (earthen-floored passage) running north–south, with rooms arranged alongside it, and by a robust timber beam structure. The building is therefore considered to date from the late Edo to the Meiji period. Further investigation, including registry records and architectural surveys, revealed that extensions and alterations were carried out in the 1970s.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationJapan

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WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationJapan
Cite: "Old Folk House in Iwakura / td-Atelier" 05 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040323/old-folk-house-in-iwakura-td-atelier> ISSN 0719-8884

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