Old Folk House in Iwakura / td-Atelier

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Houses, Renovation • Kyoto, Japan Architects: td-Atelier

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 150 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Kohei Matsumura

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: IRIS OHYAMA , Panasonic , Sanei , Toto , toolbox

Lead Architects: Masaharu Tada, Shojiro Endo

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Text description provided by the architects. This project is the renovation of a traditional house located in Iwakura, in the northern part of Kyoto City. Although its exact origin is unclear, it is presumed to be a farmhouse built in the Meiji period. According to archival research, the building conforms to the typology of the "Iwakura-type minka (folk house)." This regional house type is characterized by a linear doma (earthen-floored passage) running north–south, with rooms arranged alongside it, and by a robust timber beam structure. The building is therefore considered to date from the late Edo to the Meiji period. Further investigation, including registry records and architectural surveys, revealed that extensions and alterations were carried out in the 1970s.